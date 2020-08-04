Australia: Victoria To Deploy Military To Enforce COVID-19 Isolation Orders

As the novel coronavirus continues to wreak havoc worldwide, all the countries are taking strict measures and following health guidelines to battle the ongoing health crisis. In a new development, Australia’s second-most populous state Victoria stated that military will be deployed to enforce isolation orders and anyone caught violating those rules will have to pay hefty fines.

As per several international media reports, the hefty fines could be as high as A$20,000 ($14,250.00). Australia once touted as a global leader in combating the spread of the deadly virus, is now desperately trying to contain COVID-19 in Victoria, in order to prevent a second wave of the disease.

Victoria sets night curfew to curb COVID-19 cases

To curb the spread of the virus, Victoria earlier imposed a night curfew and imposed strict restrictions on citizens’ daily movements. The government also ordered large parts of the local economy to shut down in order to contain COVID-19. However, in what could be lead to an uptick in cases, nearly a third of those who had contracted the deadly infection were not home isolating when checked by officials. Reportedly, Victoria State Premier Daniel Andrews decided to impose hefty fines for anyone breaching the set of health guidelines.

As per reports, Andrews said 500 military personnel will be deployed this week to Victoria to strengthen self-isolation orders, with heavy fines for violating stay at home orders. The only exemption will be given in case of urgent medical care. "There is literally no reason for you to leave your home and if you were to leave your home and not be found there, you will have a very difficult time convincing Victoria police that you have a lawful reason," Andrews told reporters.

Victoria recorded 439 fresh coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. 11 people died from the deadly virus since August 3, bringing the state's death toll to 136. Apart from Victoria, neighbouring New South Wales (NSW) state has reported the next highest number of virus cases.

Australia has in total reported nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases and 232 deaths, fewer than other developed countries, after closing its international borders very early, imposing social distancing rules and virus testing on a large scale. However, as Australia began to ease restrictions, community transmissions rose in Victoria which has been reporting triple digit fresh cases since weeks now. It now accounts for the bulk of the virus cases in the country, with nearly 12,000 total cases.

(Image credit: AP)