'Avoid Border Areas': Indian Embassy In Cambodia Issues Guidelines For Nationals

Cambodia-Thailand Conflict: Due to ongoing clashes, the Indian embassy in Cambodia has advised its citizens to avoid the Cambodia-Thailand border areas. The Indian embassy in Thailand issued a similar warning, asking visitors to be aware of the prevailing situation there.

Thousands have been displaced and several have died in the fighting, which has raised worldwide alarm and prompted an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Friday.

What Led To The Conflict?

The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia begun more than a century ago because of France occupying Cambodia until 1953. The most recent incident started in May when a Cambodian soldier was killed during a gunfight between forces at a disputed region.

Both governments responded with a series of tit-for-tat measures: Thailand restricted its border with Cambodia, while Cambodia prohibited the importation of fruits and vegetables, the broadcasting of Thai films, and the use of Thai internet, among other things.

Tensions intensified when five Thai military troops on patrol were hurt by landmines on Wednesday. Thai officials, who said the landmines were freshly buried, blocked their north-eastern border with Cambodia, removed the Cambodian Ambassador and fired the Cambodian delegate in protest. Cambodia, in response, said that it was calling back all its employees from its embassy in Bangkok and reducing diplomatic ties with Thailand to the least.

According to reports, Saturday was marked as the third day of conflict between Thailand and Cambodia.

What's The Current Status?

Due to persistent conflicts between the two Southeast Asian neighbours, the Indian embassy in Cambodia on Saturday advised its nationals to avoid visiting areas near the Cambodia-Thailand border.

"In view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border, Indian nationals are advised to avoid traveling to the border areas," the embassy said in a statement on X.

Additionally, the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, provided its nationals with emergency contact details.

"In case of any emergency, Indian nationals may approach the Embassy of India, Phnom Penh at +855 92881676," the statement read.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Thailand issued a similar statement on Friday, advising Indian tourists to verify local information prior to visiting tourist destinations in the conflicted areas.

Casualties So Far:

According to Cambodia's defense ministry, 13 people have been killed in the conflict so far, while 71 people including five military officials and eight civilians have been injured, according to news agency AFP.

The Thai Army reported that five soldiers were killed on Friday, taking the death toll in Thailand to 20. This number includes six soldiers and 14 civilians.

So far, 33 individuals have died in the conflict. This surpasses the number of 28 deaths in the previous wave of combat between 2008 and 2011.

Jets, tanks, artillery, and ground forces have been deployed in the fight since it started on Thursday.