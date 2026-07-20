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  • Awkward World Cup Finale: Trump And FIFA President Infantino Met with Chorus of Boos at Trophy Handover | WATCH

Awkward World Cup Finale: Trump And FIFA President Infantino Met with Chorus of Boos at Trophy Handover | WATCH

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by ​helicopter, stayed on the podium with ​the Spanish players before being invited to the side as captain Rodri ‌was ⁠about to lift the trophy in front of a barrage of photographers.

Thomson Reuters
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump with the trophy | Image: Reuters

New York: Boos descended from the stands as ​U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA ‌chief Gianni Infantino took to the field for the World Cup trophy ceremony at New ​York New Jersey stadium on Sunday.

Spain ​beat defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win ⁠the title.

The boos had stopped when ​Trump and Infantino presented the players and ​coaches with their medals before they handed out the trophy.

Trump, who arrived at the stadium by ​helicopter, stayed on the podium with ​the Spanish players before being invited to the side as captain Rodri ‌was ⁠about to lift the trophy in front of a barrage of photographers.

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Trump was at the centre of the biggest controversy of the World ​Cup when ​he called ⁠Infantino to ask him to review a red card handed ​to U.S. striker Folarin Balogun in ​a ⁠group stage match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Balogun's one-game red-card ban was suspended and ⁠he ​played against Belgium in the ​last 16, although the U.S. lost 4-1 .

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Published By:
 Amrita Narayan
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