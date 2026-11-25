Balochistan: Baloch human rights activist and Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Dr Mahrang Baloch has been named the recipient of the 2026 Edelstam Prize for her efforts to highlight enforced disappearances, seek justice and defend human rights in Balochistan.

The Sweden-based Edelstam Foundation announced the award on November 24. According to a report by The Balochistan Post, the prize recognises Dr Baloch’s outstanding contributions and exceptional courage in standing up for truth and justice for victims of enforced disappearances, defending freedom of belief and protecting fundamental human rights.

The foundation highlighted her leadership of the BYC and her role in organising peaceful protests, public campaigns and demonstrations demanding accountability for enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. It also acknowledged her work representing families seeking information about missing relatives.

Dr Baloch rose to prominence during the Baloch Long March, also known as the March Against Baloch Genocide, from Balochistan to Islamabad in 2023. She later emerged as one of the leading voices during the 2024 protests in Gwadar, where demonstrators raised concerns over human rights, political representation and local communities’ rights over natural resources.

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Her activism was partly shaped by personal experience. Her father, Abdul Ghaffar Langove, was subjected to enforced disappearance in 2009; his body was recovered approximately three years later.

Dr Baloch was arrested in March 2025 alongside other BYC leaders following a police operation linked to protests over the alleged enforced disappearance of a fellow activist. She has remained in custody since. In June 2026, she was sentenced to two life terms following proceedings held inside Hudda Prison in Quetta. The Edelstam Foundation has raised concerns over the transparency and fairness of those proceedings, including questions about access to legal representation and the right to a public trial.

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As Dr Baloch remains imprisoned and cannot attend the ceremony, Mir Balakh Sher, brother of imprisoned BYC activist Beebow Baloch, will receive the award on her behalf. The presentation is scheduled for December 3, 2026, at the House of Nobility (Riddarhuset) in Stockholm, Sweden.

The foundation’s jury, chaired by Caroline Edelstam, credited Dr Baloch’s leadership with bringing international attention to the plight of families affected by enforced disappearances in Pakistan. The international jury includes Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and former International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, among others from the fields of human rights, international law and diplomacy.

The Edelstam Prize, established by the Harald Edelstam Foundation in memory of Swedish diplomat Harald Edelstam (1913–1989), is awarded every two years to individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage in defending human rights under challenging circumstances.

The foundation has called on Pakistani authorities to release Dr Baloch and her imprisoned colleagues, ensure that legal proceedings comply with international standards of fairness and transparency, and conduct independent investigations into allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.