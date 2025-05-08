Baloch Liberation Army Fighters Blow Up Pak Army Vehicle in Bolan; 12 Soldiers Killed in IED Blast | Video Captures Moment

Updated May 8th 2025, 09:20 IST
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a fresh showing the precise moment a Pakistan Army vehicle was blown to pieces in the mountainous region of Bolan, Balochistan. The video, now circulating widely on social media, captured the exact moment a massive explosion triggered by a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) hit a Pakistan Army vehicle. The blast have reportedly killed 12 Pakistani Army soldiers on board the vehicle, including Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq.
The BLA claimed responsibility for the ambush. As per reports, the targeted Pakistani Army vehicle was carrying a group of soldiers engaged in patrol duties through the volatile Bolan district when it was struck.
Published May 8th 2025, 09:20 IST