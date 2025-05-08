Baloch Liberation Army Fighters Blow Up Pak Army Vehicle in Bolan; 12 Soldiers Killed in IED Blast | Video Captures Moment

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a fresh showing the precise moment a Pakistan Army vehicle was blown to pieces in the mountainous region of Bolan, Balochistan. The video, now circulating widely on social media, captured the exact moment a massive explosion triggered by a remote-controlled improvised explosive device (IED) hit a Pakistan Army vehicle. The blast have reportedly killed 12 Pakistani Army soldiers on board the vehicle, including Special Operations Commander Tariq Imran and Subedar Umar Farooq.