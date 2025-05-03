Baloch Rebels Expose Pakistan’s Fragile Security, Capture Balochistan’s Mangochar City Amid Tensions With India

Balochistan: Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Baloch rebels have reportedly seized control of the towns of Mangochar and Kalat in Pakistan's Balochistan province, serving a massive setback for Pakistan. According to reports, the rebels, from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), have taken control of government buildings and military establishments in both towns. Meanwhile, after the reports claiming Pakistan losing its major towns in Balochistan surfaced, several are questioning the Pakistani Army's ability to maintain their internal security situation, particularly in light of their threats against India after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

According to reports, the capture of Mangochar city is a massive backlash to Pakistan in the ongoing conflict with the BLA rebels in Balochistan. The Baloch rebels have been waging a separatist campaign in the region for years, seeking independence from Pakistan. The rebels' ability to capture a city and take control of government buildings and military establishments is a major blow to Pakistan's security forces. The incident has raised questions about the effectiveness of Pakistan's security forces and their ability to maintain law and order in the region.

Attack On Army Camp

According to reports, there was heavy firing between the Pakistani army and Baloch fighters, resulting in the rebels attacking an army camp and seizing weapons. The BLA has been responsible for several attacks on Pakistan's security forces in recent months, and this incident is a further escalation of the conflict.

The defence experts have stated that the capture of Mangochar city has raised concerns about regional stability in Pakistan. The capturing of the major city in Balochistan comes at a time when Pakistan has increased military deployment on its western borders in anticipation of possible military action from India. Notably, the diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Islamabad have deteriorated further after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 claiming 26 lives including that of one Nepali tourist.

Pahalgam Terror Attack

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians, has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Pakistan-based terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. The barbaric killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam by the terrorists after asking their religion led to massive outrage in India, with many calling for a strong response against Pakistan.

The incident has also escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. The two countries have a long-standing dispute over Kashmir, and the Pahalgam terror attack has further strained relations between the two nations. Pakistan's military deployment on its western borders has increased in anticipation of possible military action from India, which has further raised concerns about regional stability.

Baloch Liberation Army's Recent Activities