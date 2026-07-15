Balochistan Cries For Water, Residents Block Key Highway

Balochistan: A worsening shortage of safe drinking water sparked protests in Balochistan, where residents of Kohlu district blocked the Kohlu-Sibi highway, accusing authorities of prolonged negligence and failure to resolve the crisis, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the protest drew participants from several localities, including Mir Hazar Wadh, who halted traffic on the key highway to press for urgent government intervention.

The protesters said the shortage of potable water had made daily life increasingly difficult in the region, with many families struggling to secure enough clean water for basic household needs.

Residents alleged that the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and the district administration had been repeatedly informed about the worsening situation, but officials had failed to introduce effective relief measures.

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They argued that despite numerous complaints and requests for action, the authorities had shown little urgency in addressing the growing hardship faced by local communities.

The protesters also raised concerns over the implementation of development projects in the district.

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They claimed that several water bore schemes and projects sanctioned under the Balochistan Sustainable Development Initiative had not been distributed equitably.

Instead, they alleged that the benefits were concentrated among a small group of individuals, depriving many deserving communities of essential public resources.

Demonstrators maintained that the alleged unequal allocation of development schemes had intensified long-standing grievances and contributed to the worsening water crisis across affected areas.

They argued that projects intended to improve public welfare had failed to reach many residents, deepening feelings of neglect and marginalisation, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.