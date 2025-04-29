Bangladesh Court Orders Seizure of Apartment Owned By Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina's Daughter

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court, on Tuesday, ordered the confiscation of a flat owned by Saima Wazed Putul, the daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The court also granted a request to appoint a receiver to manage the property located in Dhaka's Gulshan area.

Zakir Hossain Galib, Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge, issued the order following a petition from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Flat Valued At Bangladeshi Taka 5.7M

The ACC’s petition stated that the flat, valued at Bangladeshi Taka 5.7 million, was at risk of being transferred or sold by Wazed, which could jeopardise an ongoing investigation into an alleged illegal wealth accumulation.

Local media reported the ACC’s concern that such a transfer before the case’s resolution could undermine their efforts.

Ever since the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024, it has issued multiple arrest warrants against Hasina, her family, and the Awami League supporters.

Red Notice For Hasina?

The Dhaka court also directed authorities to pursue an Interpol arrest warrant against Wazed linked to corruption allegations involving a plot allocation in Purbachal.

Additionally, Bangladesh recently requested Interpol to issue a ‘red notice’ for Hasina and 11 others accused of conspiring to destabilise the interim government led by Yunus and inciting civil unrest.

Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor, reportedly confirmed the Interpol request, explaining that it emanated from ongoing investigations and case proceedings.

He noted that a ‘red notice’ would enable global law enforcement to locate and detain the accused and take further legal action.

Sagor emphasised Interpol’s role in tracking fugitives abroad and said the red notice request was under review.

The International Crimes Tribunal’s Chief Prosecutor’s Office had previously, in November 2024, demanded police seek Interpol’s help to arrest Hasina.