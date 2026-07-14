Bangladesh Welcomes Sheikh Hasina’s Planned Return: 'Let Her Bring the Best Lawyers'

The Bangladesh government says it welcomes former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s plans to return home. During a media briefing on Tuesday, Zahed Ur Rahman, the Information and Strategy Adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, said the government wants to ensure due process and added, "let her bring the best lawyers in the world."

The statement comes after Hasina recently hinted in an interview that she might return to Bangladesh by the end of the year.

The Legal Context

Hasina left Bangladesh for India in August 2024 following widespread public protests. A special tribunal in Dhaka later sentenced her to death in absentia for her government's actions during the unrest.

While the current government maintains that the public expects the court's verdict to stand, adviser Zahed Ur Rahman emphasized that the upcoming legal proceedings will remain transparent. He noted that international observers will be able to monitor the trials, and the hearings will be broadcast on video.

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Possibility of an Appeal

The government stated that the judiciary functions independently, meaning the court could technically revise its previous ruling or acquit her based on the defense presented. "That too could happen," Rahman said, adding that the administration faces no outside pressure regarding her potential return.

The adviser also mentioned that paperwork or procedural details will not block her travel, and that New Delhi and Dhaka can coordinate the necessary arrangements.

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