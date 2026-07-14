Case Filed But No Arrest: Is MP Police Going Soft on Baba Bageshwar's Brother After He Shot at a Man?

Questions are arising over whether Madhya Pradesh police are treating the brother of Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri with kid gloves.

Despite an FIR being filed against Shaligram Garg following a violent clash in Koda village, he remains at large, prompting locals and opposition voices to ask: Is the police department going soft on him due to his powerful connections?

Booked But Not Arrested

Following the clash and the outrage online, local police registered an FIR against Shaligram Garg and his companions. However, despite clear video evidence of the escape and a victim recovering in the hospital, no arrests have been made.

This delay has sparked anger among the villagers, who accuse the local administration of dragging its feet because the prime suspect is the younger brother of one of the state's most politically influential spiritual figures.

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The Incident: Land Dispute and Gunfire

The trouble began over an ongoing land dispute. According to Motilal Kushwaha, a local farmer, Shaligram Garg and a group of four to five associates arrived at his property and allegedly began pressuring him to give up his land.

When the family resisted, the confrontation quickly turned physical. The group allegedly assaulted the farmers with sticks. The situation escalated dramatically when shots were fired, leaving Motilal with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the Chhatarpur District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

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A video of the aftermath has since gone viral on social media. The footage clearly shows several people, including Shaligram, fleeing the scene of the attack while a weapon is visible in one frame.

Silence from Baba Bageshwar

Adding to the tension is the complete silence from Bageshwar Dham itself. Neither Shaligram Garg nor his brother, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, more popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, has issued a statement regarding the incident or the serious allegations.