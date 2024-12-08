sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Syria Civil War | South Korea | Allu Arjun | Maharashtra Politics | Devendra Fadnavis Exclusive |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Bashar Al-Assad Flees To Russia After Rebels Take Over Damascus; Granted Asylum, Says Report

Published 23:56 IST, December 8th 2024

Bashar Al-Assad Flees To Russia After Rebels Take Over Damascus; Granted Asylum, Says Report

Amidst speculation regarding ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, reports suggested that they are in Russia and have been granted asylum.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Damascus: Amidst all the speculation regarding the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, foreign media reports suggested that Assad and his family are in Russia, where they have been granted asylum. As per the reports, Assad arrived in Russia after the Syrian rebels took over the country’s capital city Damascus on Sunday. 

According to a Russian media report, Assad and his family have been granted asylum by the Russian authorities on “humanitarian grounds".

Further details regarding the reports are being awaited. 

Updated 23:56 IST, December 8th 2024