Published 23:56 IST, December 8th 2024
Bashar Al-Assad Flees To Russia After Rebels Take Over Damascus; Granted Asylum, Says Report
Amidst speculation regarding ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, reports suggested that they are in Russia and have been granted asylum.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news
Damascus: Amidst all the speculation regarding the whereabouts of ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family, foreign media reports suggested that Assad and his family are in Russia, where they have been granted asylum. As per the reports, Assad arrived in Russia after the Syrian rebels took over the country’s capital city Damascus on Sunday.
According to a Russian media report, Assad and his family have been granted asylum by the Russian authorities on “humanitarian grounds".
Further details regarding the reports are being awaited.
Updated 23:56 IST, December 8th 2024