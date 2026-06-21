‘Be Careful With Words’: Iran Warns US, Refuses Joint Photo Op at Switzerland Peace Talks Amid Growing Tensions

The war of words between Iran and the United States escalated sharply on Sunday, casting a shadow over newly initiated talks in Switzerland aimed at ending a four-month-long conflict. The latest friction began after US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Tehran, demanding it restrain its proxies in Lebanon, a direct reference to Hezbollah, and halt attacks on Israel. Trump warned that failure to comply would trigger military action.

Iran’s top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, quickly fired back, advising Washington to "be careful with its words" and asserting that Iran’s armed forces stand ready to counter any American escalation. The confrontation was sparked by a social media post from the US President.

“Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble. If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!” Trump wrote.

Iranian Delegation Refuses Photo Op, Walks Out

Trump's fierce rhetoric triggered an immediate backlash from the Iranian delegation, disrupting the carefully planned diplomatic schedule. According to Iran's Tasnim news agency, organizers and US officials had arranged a joint photo session and an official handshake before the negotiations commenced. However, Iranian chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi refused to take part.

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The friction intensified when the Iranian team briefly walked out of the meeting room in protest. A source quoted by Press TV noted that the Iranian negotiators formally lodged a complaint with the American delegation regarding the statements.

Progress Made on Sanctions Waivers and Frozen Funds

Despite the high drama, some diplomatic progress was reported behind closed doors. A member of the Iranian delegation informed state media that officials have finalized a draft concerning sanctions waivers for Iranian oil, indicating that the waivers are expected to be issued shortly. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baghaei, who is participating in the summit, confirmed that Sunday's sessions also addressed the release of Iranian funds currently frozen in international banks. Tehran has maintained that unlocking these assets is a primary pre-condition for ending the war.

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