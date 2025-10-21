'Behave and Be Nice': Donald Trump Threatens Hamas With 'Eradication' if Ceasefire Fails

Washington: President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Monday, saying the group would be "eradicated" if it violates the recent ceasefire agreement with Israel. Despite rising tensions in Gaza, Trump said Hamas would be given a chance to uphold its end of the deal.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House, Trump said, “We made a deal with Hamas. They’re going to behave, they’re going to be nice. If they’re not, we’re going to eradicate them and they know that.”

The Gaza ceasefire, brokered by the United States nearly two weeks ago, has been under pressure following new clashes and accusations from Israel that Hamas is delaying the return of the remains of Israeli hostages and continuing attacks.

Vice President JD Vance departed for Israel soon after Trump’s remarks. He is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner, who are already in the region.

In a separate interview with Egyptian broadcaster Al-Qahera News, Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the agreement. “We are finding it extremely difficult to extract the bodies, but we are serious and working hard,” he said.

President Trump also called on Hamas to stop public executions and internal crackdowns as it seeks to reassert control in Gaza. He emphasized that while the US would not send troops, an international force made up of multiple countries is prepared to help stabilize the region if necessary.

“You have Israel that would go in within two minutes if I asked them to,” Trump said. “But we’re going to give this a chance. If Hamas continues with violence, then we’ll act quickly and forcefully.”

Trump noted that Hamas appears more isolated than in the past, especially after recent military actions targeting its ally Iran. “They don’t have real backing anymore. They need to follow the rules and if they don’t, they’ll be eradicated,” he said.