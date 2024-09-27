sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | Middle-East Tensions | Religious Conversion Row | US Elections | Coldplay Fever |

Published 12:01 IST, September 27th 2024

Biden Announces Surge in Military Aid For War-Torn Ukraine

Biden admin's latest infusion of more than $2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine and the promise of billions more will give Kyiv a massive boost in defense

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
75 Years of NATO: Ukraine, Sweden to be Top Agendas at Biden-Hosted Summit
Biden admin's latest infusion of more than $2.7 billion in military aid for Ukraine and the promise of billions more will give Kyiv a massive boost in defense | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:58 IST, September 27th 2024