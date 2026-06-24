Bill Gates' Latest Testimony Reveals Names of His Extramarital Affairs, Alleges Blackmail Plot by Epstein

Bill Gates admitted to three past extramarital affairs and detailed how Jeffrey Epstein tried to use that information against him, according to a House Oversight Committee interview transcript released Tuesday.

The 70-year-old Microsoft co-founder appeared for a closed-door interview earlier this month as part of a congressional investigation into Epstein’s financial network and associates.

Names Disclosed in Testimony

The transcript marks the first time the specific names of the women involved in the affairs were entered into the congressional record. Gates told lawmakers he had three extramarital relationships during his marriage to Melinda French Gates.

He identified the first woman as Dr. Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt, a medical consultant and Harvard Medical School graduate, noting that the relationship occurred before 2010. The second was Karima Nigmatulina, a Russian nuclear scientist who worked on disease modeling for TerraPower, an energy company Gates funded. Gates said he and Nigmatulina had a sexual encounter in London. The third woman was Mila Antonova, a Russian bridge player whose past connection to Gates was previously reported.

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Gates testified that he told his then-wife about his relationships with Nigmatulina and Antonova before 2013. He said the revelations were "very distressing" for her, but they did not discuss divorce at the time. The couple later divorced in 2021.

The Epstein Connection

The committee interviewed Gates to determine if he had deeper ties to Epstein or knowledge of his sex trafficking operations. Gates maintained that his relationship with Epstein lasted about three years, starting in 2011, and was focused on trying to raise money for global health initiatives.

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However, the transcript shows that after Gates tried to cut ties around 2014, Epstein used vague language in emails that Gates interpreted as an attempt at leverage.

"There was always this veiled language like, 'Hey, we should all want to be friends,' which made me wonder what had been shared," Gates testified. "I said, look, if you think you're going to get more money out of this, it's not going to happen, and if that means you go out and talk to people about things, I will just bear the pain of that."

Gates suggested that draft emails found in Epstein's files—which included claims that Gates had contracted a sexually transmitted disease—were part of a plot by Epstein to manufacture blackmail material. Gates said he believed Epstein took every potential negative thing he knew, alongside completely false claims, and put them into draft emails to himself. Gates explicitly denied ever having an STD.

Intermediaries and Meetings

Lawmakers questioned Gates on how Epstein learned about his personal life. Gates pointed to his science adviser, Dr. Boris Nikolic, as the likely link, noting he had previously used a scheduled meeting with Nikolic as an alibi to meet with one of the women.

Committee records show that Dr. Alice Jacobs Nesselrodt had contact with Epstein in 2009 and later introduced Epstein to Nikolic, who then introduced Epstein to Gates in 2011. Gates testified he did not know Jacobs had her own connection to Epstein.

Presence of Victims

Gates said he never witnessed any sexual misconduct, nor did he visit Epstein's private island or residences in Florida. However, when Representative Robert Garcia noted that several of Epstein's employees were later identified as victims of his abuse, Gates conceded the point.

Recalling that he saw some of Epstein's female employees at the end of a meeting on one of Epstein's planes, Gates said he may have been in the presence of victims.