Biscuit Diplomacy: Slovak Diplomat Richard Rai Relishes Bihar’s ‘Thekua’ Gifted by PM Modi, Gives Piestany Wafers In Return

In the world of international relations, it is often the quiet, personal gestures that leave the most lasting impressions. During his historic visit to Slovakia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Slovak National Council Chairman Richard Rai with a box of traditional Thekua, a beloved sweet delicacy from Bihar.

The gesture clearly resonated with the Slovak leader, who later took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share an endearing unboxing and tasting video of the Indian treat.

Unboxing a Taste of Bihar in Slovakia

In the video, Rai is seen opening a beautifully crafted wooden box to reveal the Thekua inside. Introducing the gift to his viewers, he described it as something uniquely personal that transcended standard diplomatic protocols. Thekua is a deeply cherished, traditional sweet snack from Bihar, most famously prepared during the auspicious Chhath Puja festival. Made from a simple yet rich blend of wheat flour, jaggery or sugar, and ghee, the deep-fried delicacy is known for its distinctively firm texture and the beautiful, intricate designs pressed onto its surface.

Admiring the sweets, Rai noted how much they reminded him of the traditional treats from his own country, illustrating how easily food can bridge the gap between different cultures.

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When Food Bridges the Gap Between Nations

As he carefully examined the pieces of Thekua, Rai admired their design and said he could almost imagine their taste. He reflected on how international diplomacy extends far beyond formal boardrooms and official ceremonies. Behind high-level receptions and intense political discussions, he noted, are small gestures, like sharing traditional food, that help foster warmth and genuine connection between nations.

According to Rai, the Thekua gifted by PM Modi was a warm memory of India, emphasizing how such shared moments can bring people closer.

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Sharing the video, Rai wrote in his caption that diplomacy is also about “small gestures that bring people closer.” He mentioned receiving the traditional Thekua from Bihar and revealed that, in return, he had presented the Indian Prime Minister with Slovak spa wafers featuring custom Hindi inscriptions.

Watch the Video Here:

The Broader Context of PM Modi's Historic Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Slovakia in June 2026 as part of his wider European tour. This landmark trip marked the very first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country since Slovakia gained its independence in 1993.

During the visit, PM Modi held productive bilateral talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini, focusing on key areas of mutual interest including trade, investment, technology, defense, education, and innovation.

In His Own Words: What Richard Rai Said

In the unboxing video, Chairman Richard Rai shared his candid thoughts on the sweet exchange:

“Today I have something completely unusual for you. When the Indian Prime Minister Modi was here, one of the powerful men in the world, visited Slovakia, he gifted me their traditional biscuits from the Indian state of Bihar, they are called thekua and they remind me a little bit of our Slovakian Biscuits, The Ones our mothers used to make. So let me show you what they look like, and of course I am also very curious to taste them and I will also taste how they taste.

They are similar to ours. And I'm showing you this because you usually see in the media official shots of reception at the highest level in beautiful places, but an important part of the diplomacy are also thoughtful gestures like - sharing traditional food and snacks. It can be an icebreaker or make the mood friendlier And honestly, it is always good to see stateswomen and statesmen are normal people too. This is exactly why I also gifted Prime Minister Modi something traditional: Piestany wafers especially made for this occasion inscribed with Hindi Script.