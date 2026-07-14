From BIMARU To 'Utsav’ Pradesh, How UP Transformed In 9 Years: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Addressing the 'UP Summit 2026 – Unchaiyon Par Uttar Pradesh' organised by Republic Media Network in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted a monumental shift in governance, infrastructure, and fiscal growth. He presented a comprehensive narrative of the state's turnaround over the last nine years.

Reclaiming its identity from the old shadows of corruption, unemployment, and "mafia raj," the Chief Minister detailed how the "double-engine government" resurrected the state's economic and social machinery from the brink of collapse.

Erasing the 'BIMARU' Legacy

A roaring declaration came from CM Yogi Adityanath as he shut down the old 'Bimaru UP' tag, stating firmly: "UP was never 'sick'...the mindset of previous rulers was."

Reflecting on the scepticism that once plagued the state, he added, "There was a time when people believed progress was impossible in Uttar Pradesh. In the last nine years, the double-engine government has changed that perception."

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Recalling the state's severe initial financial hurdles in 2017, he noted, "Our priority in 2017 was farmers, but the treasury was empty, and banks weren't even answering our calls. Despite that, we turned Uttar Pradesh around."

Economic Transformation and Global Investments

The visual scale of this fiscal recovery is anchored in remarkable economic numbers. "Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has tripled its economy and nearly tripled per capita income. What once seemed unimaginable has become a reality," Adityanath declared.

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This economic trust has translated into massive global and domestic corporate interest, with the Chief Minister pointing out, "From a Rs 20,000 crore investment target to proposals worth over Rs 50 lakh crore-this is the scale of Uttar Pradesh's transformation over the past nine years."

A key pillar of this turnaround has been the revival of small-scale and traditional industries via the pathbreaking One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.

Laying bare the grim reality before 2017, Adityanath lamented that "Lucknow Chikankari was weeping, Firozabad’s glass hub was ruined, brass artistry of Moradabad got wasted, Meerut Sports manufacturing was in deep despair, handmade carpet-weaving hub of Bhadohi was breathing its last, Banarasi Sarees lost their charms."

He noted how the government stepped in to save these legacy arts: "Traditional industries across Uttar Pradesh were struggling before 2017. Through the One District One Product initiative, we gave local industries a new identity and global recognition."

Revolutionising Agriculture and Farmer Welfare

The agrarian sector has anchored much of this newly built economic stability, particularly through massive interventions in the sugar and horticulture ecosystems.

"Uttar Pradesh is now India's No. 1 state in sugar and ethanol production, with farmers at the centre of this transformation," Adityanath stated.

He emphasised the sheer financial scale of this support, noting, "Since 2017, Uttar Pradesh has paid over Rs 3.23 lakh crore directly to sugarcane farmers. Today, UP leads the country in sugar and ethanol production."

This marks a sharp U-turn from previous administrations. "Between 2007 and 2017, sugar mills were shut or sold. Today, Uttar Pradesh runs 122 sugar mills, with most clearing farmers' dues within a week," he added.

Beyond sugar, the agricultural export market is booming: "Thousands of tonnes of mangoes are now being exported from Uttar Pradesh. Our farmer is not just a cultivator, but also an entrepreneur and an industrialist."

World-Class Infrastructure and Law & Order

Physical connectivity and strict law enforcement have emerged as the dual engines powering the state’s brand-new "Utsav Pradesh" identity.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was known for potholes. Today, it has the country's largest expressway network, biggest airport, rapid rail, inland waterway and world-class connectivity," the Chief Minister stated.

He added, “Around 60% of India's expressway network is in Uttar Pradesh. From the Ganga Expressway to the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand Expressways, the state is driving India's infrastructure growth.”

"From riots and months-long curfews to a state free from unrest, this is Uttar Pradesh's biggest transformation over the past nine years," Adityanath emphasised.

"Uttar Pradesh is now safe for daughters and businessmen alike. Without law and order, investment is impossible, and that's why investors are coming to UP today."

Inclusive Governance and Social Welfare

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister emphasised that the benefits of this modern, secure infrastructure are being distributed fairly across all layers of society, prioritising women's empowerment in the workforce.

"Earlier, welfare benefits never reached the poor. Today, scholarships and government schemes are being delivered without discrimination," Adityanath explained.

Highlighting concrete metrics of social support, he noted, "Over 6 lakh women have benefited under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme. Today, welfare schemes are reaching the poor without discrimination."