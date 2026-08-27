Blame Game Over Nepal Floods: Is China Responsible? Beijing Responds to Allegations

Kathmandu: A fierce diplomatic and public debate has erupted between Nepal and China following a catastrophic flash flood that swept through the Rasuwa-Kerung border area. As the death toll mounts and hundreds remain missing, severe questions are being raised over whether delayed information from the Chinese side exacerbated the human cost of the disaster.

The Core Allegations: Did China Withhold Information?

According to reports citing local and cross-border timelines, the devastating surge hit Tibet’s Kerung (Gyirong) County at approximately 10:30 AM local time. Factoring in geographical and time differences, Nepali media outlets pointed out that the deluge struck Chinese territory hours before barreling down the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors into Nepal.

Critics and local reports argued that precious hours were lost because warnings were not relayed immediately. Public scrutiny has also fallen on upstream infrastructure projects, including the under-construction Medog Hydropower Station on the Brahmaputra River system, though direct links to those sites are still being evaluated by independent analysts. Videos circulating from the border showed residents desperately fleeing rising walls of mud and debris as the torrent overtook local settlements without adequate advance notice.

What Do Analysts Say?

In a post on X, strategic thinker Dr Brahma Chellaney, wrote, "The Himalayas are the world’s most seismically active major mountain range, with a record of triggering devastating earthquakes. How even a moderate seismic event can trigger massive cascading effects was illustrated today when a magnitude 4.4 quake along the Tibet-Nepal border unleashed a disaster, with flash floods washing away Nepali villages."

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"This will renew global attention on China's folly in persisting with the construction of the world's largest dam in the middle of the Himalayan seismic zone. The project, located next to the Indo-Tibetan border, is a water bomb in the making, which could drown India's northeast and wreak havoc farther downstream in Bangladesh," he added.

In a separate X post, he wrote, “It is now clear that the Nepal disaster was caused by a natural trigger (cryospheric collapse) but amplified by Chinese hydrological modifications and infrastructure footprint along the Tibetan side of the border. In other words, China's upstream actions did not cause the glacier failure but contributed to the disaster's severity and cascading impacts downstream.”

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"Worse, despite a deepening relationship with Kathmandu, Beijing did not send an emergency notification to Nepal of sudden water-level spikes, debris-dam formation or other upstream anomalies. An immediate notification, by compelling authorities to evacuate vulnerable people, could have potentially reduced the death toll. Scientific studies have long warned that human alterations to rivers and mountain landscapes can exacerbate natural disasters," his X post added.

In a post on X, Nepali journalist Parshuram Kaphle wrote, "Nepal has been addressing the legitimate security concerns of our neighbors. However, it must be said with sadness that our northern neighbor has significantly undermined us. By failing to provide early warning of such a massive disaster, we suffered immense loss of human life."

In a separate X post, he wrote, “We have continually faced crises originating from their territory, while we continue to address all their concerns, necessary or unnecessary. Why must Nepal alone pay the price of one-sided love?”

The Official Chinese Response

The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has reportedly strongly rejected allegations that Beijing failed to issue a timely warning or that a structural failure on the Chinese side triggered the catastrophe. Categorizing the claims as false and misleading, officials maintained that the disaster was entirely natural and struck both nations simultaneously.

According to the Chinese Embassy, an earthquake or a quake-like tremor on the morning of August 26 triggered a severe snow and rock avalanche on the Nepali side of the border. This seismic event resulted in a massive landslide that blocked river flows and unleashed debris across the border zone.

Pushing back against mounting criticisms, the embassy urged nations and commentators to prioritize humanitarian collaboration over fault-finding. "Blame solves nothing; cooperation saves lives," the Chinese Embassy in Nepal said.

In addition to this, China’s Ministry of Water Resources said that a significant barrier lake has formed in Nepal near the confluence of the Chhochen Khola and Purepu Tsangpo rivers. State broadcaster CCTV reported Thursday that the lake's water volume had already reached 2 million cubic meters and was overflowing. With another 3 million cubic meters expected to flow in over the next three days, authorities warn there is a high risk of a breach.

Ground Realities

Preliminary findings from Nepali authorities have lent partial credence to the timeline of a natural geological trigger. Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal reportedly noted that early data pointed toward an earthquake-induced avalanche originating near the border, while satellite imagery analyzed by disaster management groups revealed a massive glacial rock slide roughly 20 kilometers from the Rasuwagadhi border point.

However, the devastation has heavily impacted both sides. Beyond the heavy casualties and hundreds of missing tourists and locals in Nepal, the disaster severely disrupted communication lines, roads, and electricity networks around China's Gyirong Port, leaving Chinese citizens missing as well.