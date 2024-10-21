Published 09:04 IST, October 21st 2024
Brazil President Lula Cancels BRICS Trip to Russia After 'Small Brain Haemorrhage’ From Fall
The injury occurred after Lula allegedly fell in his washroom, which resulted in a significant trauma to the back of his head and required stitches.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Brazil President Lula Cancels Brics Trip to Russia After 'Small Brain Haemorrhage’ From Fall | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:04 IST, October 21st 2024