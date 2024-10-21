sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Brazil President Lula Cancels BRICS Trip to Russia After 'Small Brain Haemorrhage’ From Fall

Published 09:04 IST, October 21st 2024

Brazil President Lula Cancels BRICS Trip to Russia After 'Small Brain Haemorrhage’ From Fall

The injury occurred after Lula allegedly fell in his washroom, which resulted in a significant trauma to the back of his head and required stitches.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Brazil President Lula Cancels Brics Trip to Russia After 'Small Brain Haemorrhage’ From Fall
Brazil President Lula Cancels Brics Trip to Russia After 'Small Brain Haemorrhage’ From Fall | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:04 IST, October 21st 2024