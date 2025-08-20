Israel’s Military Leaders Approve Next Phase Of War In Gaza City | Image: AP

Israel’s military leaders approve next phase of war in Gaza City.

The Gaza ceasefire proposal Hamas accepted on Monday - with an Israeli response expected by the end of the week - is for a 60-day truce, a phased release of hostages, Israeli troop pullouts from parts of Gaza, and discussions on ending the conflict, Reuters reported.

The deal is nearly identical to a proposal Washington put forward earlier this year, a spokesperson for mediator Qatar said on Tuesday. Hamas rejected that deal in July.

The Israeli government has also approved a major plan to accelerate the production of Merkava tanks and the Tiger and Eitan armored personnel carriers, with a budget exceeding NIS 5 billion (USD 1.4 billion).

The Armor Acceleration Program, led by the Merkava and Vehicle Administration, will expand production infrastructure nationwide, including in peripheral regions, and increase the pool of domestic suppliers. Defense Minister Israel Katz called the project a strategic investment in both national security and economic growth.

The plan now awaits approval from the Knesset's Defense Budget Committee before procurement contracts can be finalized.

In another development, on August 13, 2025, Israeli forces eliminated the terrorist Mohammed Naif Abu Shamla, the commander of the Nukhba platoon in the Hamas terror organization, in southern Khan Younis.

Abu Shamla infiltrated Israel's territory and took part in the attempted infiltration of the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) Mars outpost during the October 7 massacre.

During the war, he promoted numerous terror plans against IDF forces and the State of Israel as part of his role in the Hamas terror organization.