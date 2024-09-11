Published 06:43 IST, September 11th 2024
BREAKING: Tulsi Gabbard Issues Major Statement Against Harris, Says ‘She Is Being Trained…’
“Harris is being trained like an actress—lights, cameras, memorized lines—so she can 'win' the debate and act her way through this election,” Gabbard wrote. | Image: AP
06:43 IST, September 11th 2024