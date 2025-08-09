BRICS United! Putin's Diplomatic Push To Strengthen Ties With India, China Amid Trump's Tariff Tensions

Moscow: Amidst the ongoing Ukraine conflict and Donald Trump's tariff threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a flurry of telephonic conversations with world leaders, importantly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Putin also engaged in calls with the presidents of several ex-Soviet states, discussing the conflict, trade tensions and other bilateral issues. These calls come after Russian President Putin met with US President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow, and his possible summit with Trump as early as next week.

Vladimir Putin's discussions with the world leaders were reportedly to brief them on his recent contacts with the United States regarding the Ukraine war. PM Narendra Modi engaged in a detailed conversation with Putin, discussing the latest developments on Ukraine. During the conversation, PM Modi and Putin shared updates on the prevailing situation, explaining the close relationship between the two nations.

PM Modi-Putin Vows To Strengthen Bilateral Ties

PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin equivocally vowed to deepen their historic bilateral ties, at a time when the US has been critical of India's purchases of Russian oil, with President Donald Trump announcing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods to penalise New Delhi for its dealings with Moscow. The additional 25% tariff on Indian goods took the total tariffs to 50%, which is equal to the tariffs imposed by Trump on Brazil.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed eagerness to welcome Putin to India, which is likely to happen in the coming months.

On the other hand, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed China's support for maintaining contact and improving ties between Russia and the US to advance a political resolution to the crisis. "China is pleased to see Russia and the United States maintaining contact and improving ties to advance a political resolution of the Ukraine crisis," Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The proposed upcoming summit between Putin and Trump has drawn interest in possible peace initiatives. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his country's full support for peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, met with Putin in Moscow, and the UAE was suggested as a possible venue for the Russia-US summit.

Trump's Tariffs Provided Oxygen To BRICS Group

According to experts, Russia, China, India, South Africa, and the UAE are all members of the BRICS group, which Moscow views as a counterweight to US political and economic dominance. Amid escalating trade tensions globally, Putin's diplomatic efforts with these nations outlined the importance of BRICS in global diplomacy, particularly in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

The experts believed that Donald Trump's tariffs might inadvertently strengthen the BRICS group, strengthening unity among its member nations as they explore alternatives to the US dollar. The BRICS nations' unity could enable them to collectively counter the US economic influence.

The BRICS group has been mulling multiple factors contributing to strengthening them as a group, including shared resistance to US policies, de-dollarisation efforts, growing membership and influence and unified response to Trump's tariffs.

The diplomatic efforts by Putin and the possible summit with Trump are expected to come with huge implications globally. As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the world expects a peaceful resolution in the coming days. Meanwhile, the involvement of key nations like China, India, and the UAE in diplomatic efforts outlined the global nature of the conflict.

BRICS Nations Unite To Counter Western Sanctions

The BRICS grouping is playing a crucial role in helping its member countries navigate Western sanctions, with Russia and India benefiting from their economic cooperation.

Russia has been supplying crude oil to India at discounted prices, and the Ruble-Rupee trade arrangement has simplified transactions, reducing dependence on Western financial systems. The arrangement has ensured smooth facilitation of trade between the two countries, diluting the impact of sanctions imposed by the UN and the US.

The US has expressed concerns about the trade imbalance and India's purchase of Russian oil, imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. The Indian government has termed this decision "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable" and will prioritise its national interests.

The BRICS grouping's efforts to promote economic cooperation and reduce dependence on Western financial systems are huge. The grouping's vision is to implement a more multipolar world order, where member countries can support each other and chart their own paths.

New World Order Is Under Construction

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev believes that the recent phone call between PM Narendra Modi and Russia's Vladimir Putin is a big development in the current global situation. The conversation comes at a critical time, with the US deadline for Russia to agree to a peace plan or face new sanctions expiring today.

Sachdev noted that India's NSA Ajit Doval's recent visit to Moscow and his meetings with Putin and other officials add weight to the importance of this conversation. Furthermore, India is currently facing 50% tariffs imposed by the US, but the government is standing firm, prioritising national interests.

According to Sachdev, this conversation signalled that a new world order is under construction. The timing and context of the conversation suggested that India is charting its own independent foreign policy, while Russia is also pursuing its own path.