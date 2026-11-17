Shenzhen: China ‌will cut tariffs on Canadian exports including pork and seafood, Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said on Tuesday, as he hailed "greater predictability and stability" in China-Canada relations.

Meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the southern Chinese tech and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen ahead of the Asia-Pacific ​Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Carney said Canada was well ahead of schedule in its goal of boosting exports to China "by ​50% by the end of this decade."

A major plank of Carney's economic strategy is to reduce ⁠Canada's heavy reliance on the United States, which has imposed hefty tariffs on many Canadian products.

Xi and Carney agreed to extend ​and expand a preliminary arrangement to improve access to the Chinese market for Canada's farmers and seafood harvesters, a statement ​from Carney's office said. China will provide additional tariff relief for around C$400 million ($280 million) in Canadian exports, including frozen pork cuts and fish and seafood.

Advertisement

In exchange, Canada has agreed to extend by two years existing remission measures for certain Chinese steel and aluminum products that are ​currently set to expire at the end of 2026, the statement said.

Xi said that since the two countries agreed in ​January to advance the China-Canada strategic partnership, exchanges and cooperation across various fields have fully resumed.

Advertisement

"Stronger communication and cooperation between China and ‌Canada will ⁠benefit not only our two countries but also Asia-Pacific and the world," Xi told Carney during their meeting.

Tuesday's talks marked the third meeting between Carney and Xi since Carney became prime minister; the two also met on the sidelines of last year's APEC summit in South Korea.

Chinese automakers BYD, Geely and Chery have taken steps to enter the Canadian market since ​Ottawa approved annual imports of 49,000 ​cars at a tariff ⁠rate of 6.1%. The quota is set to rise to 70,000 cars over five years.

China also lowered tariffs on Canadian canola seed following Carney's January visit, and recently extended tariff relief ​for Canadian canola meal, lobsters, crabs and peas for two more years.

Shipments of Canadian ​crude oil to ⁠China have risen about 37% in 2026, according to a Reuters calculation based on LSEG data.

Still, security analysts and human rights groups have warned that closer ties with Beijing could compromise Canadian security and values.

Critics have pointed to the imprisonment of Hong Kong ⁠pro-democracy media ​mogul Jimmy Lai, China's secret execution of four Canadians last year and ​Canadian intelligence findings that Beijing interfered in at least two federal elections.