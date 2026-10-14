'Canada Places On India As a Valuable Partner Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty': Anita Anand Tells Jaishankar in Delhi

New Delhi: Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand held talks with India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two countries amid global uncertainty.

The meeting took place during Anand’s visit to India and focused on deepening bilateral ties, reviewing progress under the Canada-India joint roadmap launched a year earlier, and addressing regional and global challenges.

Minister Anand highlighted the importance that “Canada places on India as a valuable partner, particularly at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.”

The two ministers discussed ways to advance roadmap priorities in trade, energy, people-to-people ties, and security and defence cooperation.

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They also exchanged views on major geopolitical issues, including the Middle East conflict and what the statement described as the “unjustified war in Ukraine.”

Both sides welcomed the recent bilateral security dialogue held at the National Security Advisor level in India, where officials reviewed progress on security and law enforcement cooperation and committed to sustained engagement. The ministers further welcomed ongoing efforts to advance negotiations for a comprehensive economic partnership agreement and pointed to the Team Canada Trade Mission led by International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu as a concrete example of expanding economic ties.

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Anand and Jaishankar agreed to remain in close contact and looked ahead to upcoming high-level engagements aimed at further strengthening bilateral relations.

S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand in New Delhi and reviewed the bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two leaders held wide-ranging discussions including trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on ongoing regional developments and advancing the Strategic Partnership between India and Canada.

"Delighted to meet FM @AnitaAnandMP of Canada in New Delhi today. Reviewed progress in our ties across trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments. Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership," he said in an X post.