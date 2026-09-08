Canada’s Retaliatory US Tariffs Take Effect as Trade Dispute Grows

Ottawa: Canada's retaliatory tariffs targeting US merchandise officially came into force shortly after midnight on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Mark Carney ramped up economic measures against the nation's primary trading partner following the breakdown of bilateral negotiations last month, deepening a prolonged 18-month trade dispute.

Canadian commercial enterprises commenced operations on Tuesday under the federal administration's freshly implemented dollar-for-dollar levies affecting USD 28 billion worth of American imports, as reported by CBC News. While enterprise owners prepare for elevated operational overheads and logistical complications, economic specialists indicate that everyday shoppers are unlikely to experience substantial immediate repercussions.

The new trade measures became active at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, penalising nearly 700 American commodities with tariffs spanning from 15 per cent to 50 per cent. The affected merchandise encompasses industrial materials such as steel and aluminium, alongside household essentials including toilet paper and specialised products like coin-operated arcade machines.

These reciprocal tariffs represent the federal administration's direct countermeasure to the 50 per cent duties enforced by US President Donald Trump's administration on August 22 across hundreds of product categories valued in excess of USD 28 billion, ranging from plywood and cement to wine and hockey sticks, according to CBC News.

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Dan Kelly serves as president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), an organisation representing over 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprises nationwide. He expressed concern that this latest escalation leaves numerous proprietors perceiving their commercial operations as expendable in the ongoing trade conflict, as detailed by CBC News.

"They feel like they're ... cannon fodder in the trade war with the United States. That's not a good feeling," Kelly told CBC News. He further noted, “The previous rounds affected large commodities, and things like cars. This round is focused on my members, small and medium-sized business owners across Canada, who are in really rough shape right now.”

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JS Furniture, a home furnishings and appliance retailer based in Manitoba with storefronts in Winnipeg, Portage la Prairie, Steinbach, and Winkler, estimates that American merchandise comprises 60 per cent of its total sales volume. Brian Kyca, the general manager of the enterprise, noted that laminate-style bedroom collections face the most severe duty burdens.

"What seems to be hit the hardest is going to be laminate-style bedroom suites," Kyca said in an interview with CBC News. He added, “It seems the large items such as dressers, and chests, and drawers, are going to be subject to a 50 per cent tariff, and the smaller items, such as the headboards, footboard rails, night stands, and mirrors are going to be subject to 25 per cent.”

Kyca described assessing the financial ramifications as an ambiguous and complicated challenge, citing vague guidance issued by entities such as the Canada Border Services Agency. At present, the retailer intends to absorb the increased financial overhead while negotiating alternate arrangements with suppliers dispatching US-manufactured inventory northward.

"I've got people, customers that purchased stuff a month ago that are awaiting delivery, that could be subject now to tariffs. And I don't want to be the one that's going to phone our customers and say, 'Oh, by the way, this is going to cost more,'" Kyca told CBC News "We'll eat those costs, because it's not the customer's fault," he stated, though he conceded there exists a distinct threshold regarding how long the business can maintain stable retail pricing.

Colin Mang, an economics professor at McMaster University, explained that retail operators across the country are navigating a delicate financial equilibrium, noting that historical precedent suggests commercial entities absorb a significant share of tariff-induced expenses rather than transferring them entirely to purchasers, as reported by CBC News.

Addressing the broader economic landscape last week, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem remarked during an Ottawa media briefing on September 2 that while the retaliatory duties and US tariffs introduce additional financial burdens for specific commercial sectors, they remain targeted towards a relatively narrow commercial base.

Reflecting on the broader impact, CFIB president Kelly stated, “I'm feeling quite worried. The burden of counter-tariffs hits disproportionately hard on some, not on others.” Kyca observed that the ongoing trade friction has forced JS Furniture to pause expansion plans for additional retail locations. Concurrently, the firm's approximately 35 personnel are encountering financial pressures, particularly sales associates dependent upon commission earnings amidst increasingly cautious consumer spending habits.

"If people aren't coming in and buying furniture, they're not earning any money," Kyca told CBC News. "People that do have disposable income are holding on to that money, and the people that are working day-to-day, cheque-to-cheque, are nickel-and-diming things. It's very frustrating," he added.

Professor Mang noted that Canada's latest tariff framework purposefully targets US products that possess readily available domestic alternatives, designed to afford Canadian corporations an avenue to expand their market share domestically. For consumers, however, the practical implications remain minimal.

"For the typical Canadian family, you're not gonna notice much of a difference because of these new counter-tariffs," Mang told CBC News, emphasising that the developments will largely bypass everyday household routines.