Eiffel Tower Shut After Female Staff Allegedly Sidelined During Hindu Group's Visit; Paris Orders Probe

New Delhi: The Eiffel Tower was temporarily closed to visitors on Monday after employees staged a protest over allegations that female staff were asked to move away from their workstations during a private visit by a Hindu religious delegation linked to the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

The controversy erupted following a visit by around 100 people associated with BAPS on Saturday. The delegation was in France for events linked to the inauguration of a major Hindu temple near Paris.

According to union representatives, female employees were allegedly instructed to leave areas where they were working as the delegation passed through, with male employees taking their places.

Diane Davoine, a union representative, said tensions among employees grew over the weekend before staff gathered on Monday to discuss the incident and seek assurances that female workers would not be treated similarly again.

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The Eiffel Tower's opening was delayed as employees held the meeting. Notices at the landmark said its opening had been postponed for "operational reasons".

The tower's operator, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), acknowledged that the delegation had requested that the visit be organised to limit "interactions with women". The operator said such conditions "should not have been accepted" and announced that it would investigate what happened.

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SETE President Ariel Weil said the company would establish the facts surrounding the incident and draw the necessary conclusions.

BAPS Responds

BAPS denied any suggestion that visitors were prevented from accessing the monument and said the visit had been coordinated with Eiffel Tower authorities.

In a statement, the organisation said the large delegation's visit had been scheduled in consultation with the Eiffel Tower team at the start of normal opening hours to minimise disruption and inconvenience to other visitors.

BAPS said it was not aware of any instance in which anyone had been denied entry during the visit. It expressed regret over the controversy and apologised to anyone who may have felt hurt or inconvenienced.

The organisation said it remained committed to "mutual respect and service to others" and took the concerns raised over the incident seriously.

Paris Mayor Orders Investigation

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire condemned the reported treatment of female employees and ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Gregoire said workers' concerns were legitimate and described the reported arrangements as unacceptable. He stressed that everyone should be able to work and move freely without discrimination based on gender.

He also said gender equality must be upheld across Paris, including at its most prominent landmarks, and promised that the circumstances leading to the employees' protest would be fully investigated.

France's National Assembly President Yael Braun-Pivet also criticised the reported decision to sideline female workers.

"I refuse to accept that women should be told to step aside to meet the demands of foreign visitors," she said, adding that welcoming visitors should not mean abandoning France's values.

Controversy Follows Hindu Temple Inauguration

The Eiffel Tower row came a day after BAPS inaugurated its first major Hindu temple in France near Paris.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the inauguration on Sunday and highlighted the longstanding cultural and political ties between India and France. He said the temple would serve as a symbol of cooperation and strengthen the relationship between the two countries.