Hero Pilot Smit Machchhar Airlifted To Dubai For Further Treatment After Flydubai Cockpit Attack

New Delhi: Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was seriously injured while intervening in an alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight, has been airlifted from Saudi Arabia to Dubai for further medical treatment.

Machchhar underwent emergency surgery at a hospital in Tabuk after flydubai Flight FZ1073 made an emergency landing in the northwestern Saudi Arabian city following the cockpit incident on Wednesday. He was later moved to Dubai for advanced treatment, sources said.

The Indian pilot was injured after his co-pilot allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit while the Boeing 737 was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv. According to reports, Machchhar was stabbed during the confrontation but managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene.

The aircraft subsequently landed safely at Tabuk Airport. A second pair of pilots who were travelling on the flight helped take control of the aircraft after passengers and crew overpowered the attacker. All passengers and crew were reported safe.

Advertisement

Machchhar Reported Stable After Surgery

Before his transfer to Dubai, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said Machchhar was receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk and was reported to be in stable condition.

The embassy said it was in touch with his family and was coordinating with Saudi authorities to provide all possible assistance. The Ministry of External Affairs also said Machchhar was gravely injured but safe and receiving medical attention.

Advertisement

Machchhar's family has travelled from Mumbai to Dubai to be with him. The Indian Embassy in the UAE said Ambassador Deepak Mittal and Consul General Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met his family and briefed them about his health and recovery. The officials assured the family of continued support and said the embassy and consulate were in contact with UAE authorities.

Machchhar's Aviation Career

Machchhar has more than 13 years of commercial flying experience on Boeing 737 aircraft and joined flydubai as a captain in 2022. Before moving to the Dubai-based airline, he worked with SpiceJet for around 11 years. His professional profile lists extensive experience as a senior commander and line training captain.

He is now receiving treatment in Dubai following his emergency surgery in Saudi Arabia, while his family and Indian diplomatic officials continue to monitor his recovery.

What Happened On Flydubai Flight?

Flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers when an altercation broke out in the cockpit.

According to reports, the co-pilot, identified as an Omani national, allegedly attacked Machchhar and attempted to take control of the aircraft. During the struggle, the aircraft rapidly lost altitude before control was restored.

Machchhar, despite being seriously injured, reportedly managed to release the cockpit door. Passengers and crew then entered the cockpit and helped overpower the attacker. The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk, where it landed safely.

Flydubai has said the aircraft was successfully secured by crew members travelling on the flight and that all passengers and crew were safe and accounted for. The airline has also said the reasons and motives behind the incident remained unknown and were subject to a formal investigation.

PM Modi, Murmu Praise Indian Pilot

Machchhar's actions have drawn praise from Indian and Israeli leaders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Machchhar as a hero and said he showed immense courage despite being seriously injured. Modi also said his actions helped avert a major tragedy.

President Droupadi Murmu also praised the pilot's courage and presence of mind.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately praised Machchhar, saying the Indian pilot fought back after being stabbed, opened the cockpit door and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker. Netanyahu described the incident as a potentially catastrophic mid-air disaster that was prevented.