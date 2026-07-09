'Carry On...': Pilot Opens Moving Plane's Door Mid-Air, Jumps Off, Leaving Student In Aircraft Horrified

Argentina: A flight instructor suddenly opened the door of a moving plane mid-air and jumped off to his death in Toledo, Argentina. The horrifying incident took place when he was teaching a 22-year-old female student to fly.

The instructor has been identified as 42-year-old Leandro Andrés Bertazzo, who worked at the Flying Parrot Córdoba.

According to CNN, Bertazzo told his student “You know what you have to do, carry on," before suddenly removing his headset and seatbelt, opening the moving aircraft's door and jumping out of the plane.

The student, named Rosario, was left horrified by the sudden development during her teaching session. As per the report, Rosario was in extreme shock after witnessing her teacher commit suicide and being left all alone in the cockpit. However, she managed to land the plane safely without causing any damage to the aircraft.

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The lifeless body of Leandro Andrés Bertazzo was found in a field in Córdoba during a minor search operation.

Eduardo Álvarez, director of the flying school, told CNN that there were no signs that Bertazzo would commit such a horrific act since he appeared normal and had even taken another student for a flying lesson earlier that day.

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