Honeymoon On Wheels: TC Suspended, Inquiry Ordered After Viral Video Shows Train Coach Decorated With Rose Petals, Balloons For 'Suhagrat'

Chennai: South Central Railway has suspended a ticket checking staffer and ordered a departmental inquiry after a viral video showed a 1st AC coupe of the Nandigram Express decorated for honeymoon for a newly-married couple.

According to the Railways, the couple was travelling in Train No. 11002 Nandigram Express on July 6, 2026. They had reportedly hired a private decorator online to decorate their coupe. The decorator entered the train at Jalna station, which officials said was unauthorised.

This comes after a video of the ‘suhagrat express' went viral on social media. The video showed coupe decorated with balloons, flowers, rose petals, fairy lights and red satin drapes. Further, the couple also had an “I Love You” message written near the bed. The bed was also decorated with white and red rose petals laid arranged in the shape of a heart. The floor of the coupe was filled with red petals.

As the video started doing rounds on social media, some netizens started calling it a romantic gesture, while others raised concerns over safety, cleanliness and unauthorised access to train coaches.

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South Central Railway called the incident a “serious lapse” and said that concerned ticket checking staffer had been placed under suspension. Officials said the TTE should not have allowed the decorator to board the train.

The Railways has ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident and said further action will be taken based on its findings. Reports said action was also initiated against the decorator for unauthorised entry into the train.

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