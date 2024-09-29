sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:05 IST, September 29th 2024

Cash-Broken Pakistan Dissolves 6 Ministries, Cuts 1.5 Lakh Jobs As Part Of IMF Loan Deal

Cash-strapped Pakistan announced the abolition of about 1.5 lakh government posts and close 6 ministries, as part of the IMF under a USD 7 billion loan deal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
Cash-strapped Pakistan cuts 150,000 jobs, dissolves 6 ministries as part of IMF loan deal | Image: x
  • 3 min read
22:05 IST, September 29th 2024