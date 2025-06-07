China and Europe Lure American Talent as Trump Administration Guts Science Funding

The United States may be on the brink of losing its long-held status as the world’s leading science powerhouse. Researchers across the country are raising concerns as Trump-era policies begin to take a toll on America’s scientific workforce and innovation potential.

From steep funding cuts to tight restrictions on foreign students, the Trump administration’s decisions are accelerating what experts are now calling a “brain drain.” Many top scientists and promising young researchers are looking overseas — and rival countries are more than ready to welcome them.

“This is such a race for being the science powerhouse that you never fully recover,” warned Marcia McNutt, president of the National Academy of Sciences, as per a report from Axios. “You might accelerate back up to 60, but you can’t make up for those years when you were at a standstill while the competition was racing ahead.”

Funding Freeze and the “Beautiful Bill”

The National Science Foundation, which funds essential U.S. research in fields from climate science to quantum physics, is now awarding grants at the slowest rate seen in 35 years, according to The New York Times.

Representative image.

More cuts may come through what the Trump administration is touting as the “big, beautiful bill.” If passed, it could drastically reshape America’s support for scientific research.

Visa Crackdowns Worry Universities

At the same time, elite U.S. institutions like Harvard are grappling with potential restrictions on international student recruitment. The administration has threatened to “aggressively revoke” visas for Chinese students studying what it calls “critical fields.”

This has universities on edge. A total ban on international student admissions, or even a sharp drop in numbers, would hurt both research productivity and tuition revenues.

A Global Opportunity

While the U.S. cuts back, other countries are seizing the moment. According to data analyzed by the journal Nature, job interest among American scientists in countries like Canada, China, and Europe has surged:

Job searches from U.S. scientists jumped 41% for Canada, 32% for Europe, and 20% for China during the early months of Trump’s administration.

Tsinghua University.

Meanwhile, U.S. job postings saw declining interest from applicants in Canada (–13%) and Europe (–41%). France’s Aix-Marseille University recently announced a funding drive aimed at attracting U.S. scientists. The response was overwhelming — so much so that the university had to close applications early, as per the report.

Even Nobel laureates are being courted. Ardem Patapoutian, who won the Nobel Prize for his work in physiology, had his U.S. federal grant frozen. Soon after, he received an offer from China promising 20 years of research funding if he moved his lab. He turned it down — but the message is clear: others might not.

“This is a once-in-a-century brain gain opportunity,” noted the Australian Strategic Policy Institute in a recent analysis.

The Bottom Line