Shenzhen: China, Russia and the U.S. have agreed on U.N. reforms, to boost fuel supplies and to engage in dialogue to reduce nuclear risks after a three-way meeting Thursday, according to Russian officials and Chinese state media.

The summary of the meeting did not mention the wars in Ukraine or Iran — both of which were expected to figure in the discussions.

The gathering could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.

U.S. President Donald Trump met with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday, a moment that could mark a pivot in world history — or become a quickly forgotten photo op.

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Trump has promoted this first-ever three-way meeting with Xi and Putin — two of America's leading rivals — as a chance to hash out rules for controlling nuclear arms and to start resolving the wars in Ukraine and Iran. Experts have kept expectations low for major breakthroughs.

“We are really making history,” Trump said. “The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used."

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“We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace,” Xi said at the start of the trilateral meeting. State broadcaster CCTV said Xi told his counterparts that he thinks nuclear weapons should be prohibited and destroyed, and called for the building of a nuclear-weapon-free world.

Putin harkened back to the three countries’ shared history as “victors in World War II,” saying that “we hold joint responsibility for maintaining international peace.”

The last nuclear arms pact between Russia and the United States, known as New START, expired in February, and Trump has said he wants “a new, improved and modernized” deal that includes China. But China has less motivation to accept limits given that its arsenal of more than 600 warheads is far smaller than the more than 5,000 warheads believed to be in each of the U.S. and Russian stockpiles.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Arms Control Association, said the meeting could at best start a process that would eventually lead to a sustained set of talks for reducing nuclear arsenals.

“We need more than diplomatic theater and photo opportunities between Xi, Putin and Trump at APEC,” Kimball said. “And one meeting will not likely produce dramatic breakthroughs.”

The Leaders Also Talked About Iran and Trade

Before the three-way meeting — which lasted more than an hour on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit — the U.S. president had a separate one-on-one with Xi, their third substantial meeting this year.

The U.S. president praised their friendship and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway for oil shipments from the Middle East that was repeatedly shut because of attacks in the Iran war. Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America.

Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump's presidency. The official Chinese news agency Xinhua reported that Xi discussed Taiwan with Trump and said the two countries needed to improve communication on economic and trade issues.

Trump also added a separate sit-down with Putin, marking the first time the leaders have held talks since their discussions in Alaska last year that failed to broker a deal on Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Wonderful things can come out of this — or at least start,” Trump said, calling Putin “my friend."

“We’ve had a great relationship for many years,” Trump said after shaking hands with Putin. Their meeting lasted roughly 40 minutes.

Trump has frequently boasted of his rapport with Putin, as relations between the U.S. and Ukraine appear to have cratered recently. Trump rejected new Russia sanctions, while Kyiv was undermined by disruptions in satellite support for its drones during the war.

The U.S. president also added that the trio would talk about ways to “protect our nation’s sovereignty from rogue globalist organizations such as the International Criminal Court."

Trump’s administration has imposed sanctions on ICC officials and the institution itself as part of a campaign to dismantle the tribunal over investigations into the United States and its allies, including Israel.

Trump Boasts About His Relationships. But the Ties Between Xi and Putin Are Stronger

The U.S. president's ambitions recall an era of great power politics when wealthier countries felt entitled to decide the fate of seemingly lesser nations. Trump is negotiating with China and Russia without the involvement of Ukraine — or allies like Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and South Korea that also have stakes in the outcome of any talks.

Trump has long believed his ability to create personal connections gives him a diplomatic edge. Xi made a symbolic gesture of friendship Wednesday by taking the unusual step of greeting Air Force One on the tarmac, and the two leaders turned their handshake into a one-armed hug.

But for all the compliments the U.S. president has showered on the two autocrats, the warmth has not always been mutual — and Trump does not always appear to have the same deep relationship based on common interests that Xi and Putin share.

On Wednesday at APEC, Xi greeted Putin by calling him “my old friend.” The Russian leader responded by declaring Xi to be his “dear friend.” China has helped economically support Russia after its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, providing Putin with a financial lifeline after the U.S. and its allies imposed new sanctions.

By contrast, when Xi came to the White House for a state visit in September, he was far more restrained with Trump, saying they had built a "personal rapport and stayed in touch.” Trump and Xi have one more meeting planned this year, at the G20 summit in Florida in December.

There were also signs of friction Thursday in the U.S.-China relationship despite Trump’s praise of Xi.

Chinese officials blocked a Bloomberg reporter, Annmarie Hordern, from the trilateral meeting after she asked a question at the earlier Trump-Xi session.

Chinese television showed a video of Trump appearing drowsy, while the White House posted a clip of Trump helping Xi up an escalator.

Conflicts on AI Also Hang Over the Meetings

While Trump views his relationship with China as a positive, it has not necessarily resulted in meaningful changes between the world's two largest economies. China continues to run large trade surpluses with the rest of the world, while the U.S. has almost equally large trade deficits.

And the race between the U.S. and China to master artificial intelligence has grown tense over the past two weeks. Trump's ally Jensen Huang resigned last week as the CEO of Nvidia after confessing to an extramarital affair with a woman, Alice Huang, whose company helped to give China access to the company's advanced computer chips used to develop AI models. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a Chinese government agent.

Trump held off on imposing tougher restrictions on China's ability to access the chips, suggesting he did not want to aggravate relations.

U.S. officials have said that China had not fully honored its commitments made last year in a Trump-Xi meeting to buy more U.S. agricultural products and loosen restrictions on the sale of rare earth minerals needed for electronics.

The trade truce between the U.S. and China reached last year after dueling tariff hikes is set to expire by Jan. 10.