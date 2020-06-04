China Expresses Regret Over US Decision To Ban Its Passenger Flights From June 16

Beijing expressed regret over the United States’s decision to ban passenger flights arriving from China for alleged violation of the Air Transport Agreement. US Transport Department had said in a statement that it ordered the suspension of Air Transport Agreement the scheduled passenger flights of Chinese carriers to and from the United States, starting June 16.

The department accused China of failing to permit US carriers to exercise their bilateral rights to conduct passenger air service to China. It said that four Chinese carriers and no US carriers operate scheduled passenger flights currently between the United States and China. It further added that US carriers have asked to resume passenger service beginning June 1, and the Chinese government’s failure to approve their requests is a violation of our Air Transport Agreement.

“The Department will continue to engage our Chinese counterparts so both U.S. and Chinese carriers can fully exercise their bilateral rights. In the meantime, we will allow Chinese carriers to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights as the Chinese government allows ours,” it said.

Read: Amid Growing Bilateral Tensions, US Suspends All Flights By Chinese Airlines From June 16

Policy adjustment announced

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the administration fo civil aviation has been communicating with US Transport Department on the arrangements regarding the passenger flights from both sides, and the two sides already made some progress with policy adjustments.

We regret to see the ban on passenger flights from China to US starting June 16. China's Civil Aviation Administration has been in close communication with US Department of Transportation and announced policy adjustments. We hope the US will not create obstacles in this issue. pic.twitter.com/H2n5N8CQgw — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) June 4, 2020

China has now said that it will allow foreign airlines, that are currently blocked from operating due to COVID-19 concerns, to resume limited flights. The latest spat between the two countries is rooted partly on the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) deciding to impose a limit for foreign airlines based on their activity as of March 12.

Read: China Allows Limited US Flights To Operate Despite Restrictions On Its Airlines

Read: On Possibility Of Intl Flights Resumption, Hardeep Puri Flags Concern Over COVID Situation

(Image: MFA China)