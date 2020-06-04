China Allows Limited US Flights To Operate Despite Restrictions On Its Airlines

China on June 4 reportedly said that it will allow foreign airlines that are currently blocked from operating over COVID-19 concerns to resume limited flights. While Washington ordered the suspension of all flights by Chinese airlines, Beijing lifted the de facto ban on the US carries. The move by China’s civil aviation authority comes after the US retaliated against Beijing’s restriction on American and foreign carriers.

The move also adds to the soaring friction between Beijing and Washington, two largest economies, amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic and also in the wake of a two-year trade war that has not been fully resolved. The latest spat between the two countries is rooted partly on the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) deciding to impose a limit for foreign airlines based on their activity as of March 12.

According to an international media report, the CAAC said that all foreign airlines not listed in the March 12 schedule would now be able to operate one international route into China each week. As per the guideline, passengers must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in China. Furthermore, passengers who test negative for three consecutive weeks will also be allowed to operate an additional flight each week. Although routes with five or more passengers testing positive will be suspended for at least one week for both foreign and domestic carriers.

US suspends all flights by Chinese airlines

Meanwhile, the US decided to suspend all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the country. In a statement, the US Transportation Department announced that these restrictions will come into place from June 16. The US has decided to take this action in response to China unfairly blocking the attempt by its airlines to resume service in that country. Mentioning that the Chinese authorities had failed to respond to Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., the US Transportation Department termed this as a violation of the bilateral agreement pertaining to airline service between the two countries.

The US Transportation Department's statement added that it would continue to engage with the Chinese authorities to ensure that carriers from both countries can exercise their bilateral rights. At the same time, it noted that the Chinese airlines shall be allowed to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights which the Chinese government permits for carriers from the US.

(Image: AP)

