Amid Growing Bilateral Tensions, US Suspends All Flights By Chinese Airlines From June 16

In a move that might further escalate tensions between the US and China, the former has decided to suspend all flights by Chinese airlines into and out of the country. In a statement, the US Transportation Department announced that these restrictions will come into place from June 16. However, it cautioned that they could be enacted earlier if US President Donald Trump decides to do so.

The US has decided to take this action in response to China unfairly blocking the attempt by its airlines to resume service in that country. Mentioning that the Chinese authorities had failed to respond to Delta Air Lines Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., the US Transportation Department termed this as a violation of the bilateral agreement pertaining to airline service between the two countries. The aforesaid airlines, which had suspended service to China due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had requested resumption of the same on June 1.

Read: New York Governor Cuomo Says Trump Blurring The Lines Between Protesters And Looters

US to engage with China on flight operations

In the meantime, 4 Chinese airlines have maintained their flight operations to and from the US. The US Transportation Department's statement added that it would continue to engage with the Chinese authorities to ensure that carriers from both countries can exercise their bilateral rights. At the same time, it noted that the Chinese airlines shall be allowed to operate the same number of scheduled passenger flights which the Chinese government permits for carriers from the US.

Read: Donald Trump Says GOP Forced To Find New State To Hold Convention, Blames Guv Cooper

In a White House announcement on May 29, US President Donald Trump declared a series of measures directed against China. First, he remarked that the US would terminate the relationship with the WHO citing that Chinese officials ignored their reporting obligations and pressurized the organization to mislead the people about the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, he said that all the agreements which bestowed Hong Kong with a special trade status would be scrapped. Additionally, Trump revealed that his country would suspend the visas of Chinese graduate students who are suspected of taking part in a government campaign to acquire trade knowledge and academic research for the country’s military and industrial development.

Read: PM Modi Raises Ongoing George Floyd Protest In US In Trump Phone Call; Big Statement Here

Read: Republicans Pick Side As US Senate Blocks Resolution Condemning Trump's Tear-gas Photo Op