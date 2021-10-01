Beijing Olympics 2022: China Hopes To Get Japan's 'support' In Organising Games

A day after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) held an Executive Board (EB) meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and other Chinese officials regarding the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, Beijing approached Japan and asked for cooperation in hosting the games safely amid pandemic.

Notably, Japan recently hosted the Olympics despite strong resistance from the public and opposition parties against holding multi-sports events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it got significant support from China's Communist government and thus seeking the same response from the Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga-led Japanese government, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, "Japan has just successfully hosted the Tokyo Olympics" without spectators at almost all venues, and added, "China gave strong support to the Tokyo Olympics, so we hope we will receive the understanding and support of Japan."

According to Kyodo news, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson's crucial remarks came a day after the International Olympic Committee decided to adopt the same policy in which it had barred the spectators from overseas attending the multi-sports event held between 23 July 2021 – 8 August 2021.

However, the Committee has allowed the participation of residents from mainland China who meet the requirements of the COVID-19 countermeasures. "Specific requirements on COVID-19 countermeasures for spectators from China’s mainland and the details of ticketing arrangements are under discussion and development, and will be released to the public in due course once they are finalised," said the press release issued by the IOC.

Unvaccinated players need to undergo 21-days quarantine upon arrival in Beijing: IOC

It is worth noting Tokyo witnessed a surge in COVID cases after the commencement of the multi-sports game event. According to the government health data, more than 5,000 cases were recorded in Tokyo after the brief opening of the 2020 Olympics. Media reports have shown that the government, as well as private hospitals, were overwhelmed by the covid patients.

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 is scheduled between February 4 and February 20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held from March 4 to March 13. "Such measures are necessary to hold a wonderful and safe event under the premise of ensuring safety," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman told reporters in the national capital.

According to IOC guidelines, all athletes and Games participants who are fully vaccinated will enter the closed-loop management system upon arrival. Participants who are not fully vaccinated will have to serve a 21-days quarantine upon arrival in Beijing.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)