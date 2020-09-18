Brucellosis Outbreak In China: Symptoms And Transmission Of Deadly Bacterial Infection

While the global infections of COVID-19 pandemic have already surpassed 30 million that originated in China, thousands of people in northwestern China have tested positive for a deadly bacterial infection followed by an outbreak caused by a leak at a biopharmaceutical company in 2019. According to CNN, the Health Commission of Lanzhou, which is the capital city of Gansu province, said that nearly 3,245 people had contracted the disease brucellosis, which is mostly caused by contact with livestock carrying the bacteria Brucella. Additionally, around 1,400 people are also suspected to have the disease, although the officials informed that no fatalities have been reported.

Brucellosis: Infection, symptoms and its transmission

The infection caused by bacteria Brucella, brucellosis spreads from animals to humans and the most common way of its transmission is by consuming raw or unpasteurised dairy products. As per a medical blog, sometimes the infection can be transmitted through air or direct contact with the infected animals. The main symptoms of the disease include fever, joint pain and fatigue. Even though the infection is treatable with antibiotics, often, it takes several weeks or months for the patient to recover. Moreover, the infection and reoccur.

Main precautions that can inhibit the contraction of the bacteria are avoiding raw dairy products and being geared up while working with animals or in a laboratory that can help prevent brucellosis. The incubation period is anywhere between few days to few months after being infected and the signs and symptoms fall closely in line with those of flu such as fever, chills, loss of appetite, sweats, weakness, fatigue, headache, muscle and back pain.

What makes this bacterial infection more critical is that the symptoms of the disease may disappear only to return within a few months. Some patients diagnosed with the disease have chronic brucellosis and experience the symptoms for several years despite the treatment. The long-term symptoms of the disease according to a medical blog include fatigue, recurrent fevers, arthritis, inflammation of the heart (endocarditis) and spondylitis which is inflammatory arthritis that affects the spine and nearby joints.

Leak in China

As per reports, the Chinese officials have till now tested nearly 21,847 people out of the Lanzhou’s 2.9 million population. According to US’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms can become chronic or never go away, like arthritis or swelling in certain organs. The recent outbreak in China of the disease comes after a leak at the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory. The leak is thought to have taken place between July to August last year. China’s state-run media outlet, They Global Times reported that the factory used expired disinfectants and sanitisers while producing Brucella vaccines for animals. The contaminated waste gas formed aerosols, which contained bacteria and leaked into the air.

Image: AP



