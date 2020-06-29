CanSino's Vaccine For COVID-19 Gets Nod For Military Use In China

As the coronavirus contagion continues to tighten its grip on some parts of the world, the Chinese military has received the approval for the usage of COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by its research unit along with CanSino Biologics. The company even said on June 29 said that its clinical trials proved to be safe and apparently, even efficient. According to an international media agency, Ad5-nCoV is one of the eight vaccine candidates that are currently being developed by the China-based firms while the global deaths have surpassed half a million.

The researchers have even approved the same vaccine candidate into human trials to cure the COVID-19 disease that has now infected over 10.1 million across the globe. Along with the Chinese military, Ad5-nCoV has also been approved by the Canadian government for human testing in the country. Moreover, as per reports, the use of the shot for the Chinese military has been approved on June 25 for a period of one year. The vaccine candidate has been jointly developed by CanSino and the Beijing Institute of Biotechnology in the Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

Read - Nobel Laureates, Global Leaders Demand Free COVID-19 Vaccines Worldwide

Read - Anthony Fauci Warns US May Not Reach Herd Immunity If Only Two-thirds Take Vaccine

CanSino reportedly said that the vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV ‘is currently limited to military use only’ and noted that its usage cannot be expanded to the public without the approval of Logistics Support Department. According to reports, both the initial phases of clinical testing of the candidate had shown that the vaccine had the potential of preventing diseases that are caused by the novel coronavirus which was originated in China in December 2019.

Sinopharm Group Co is leading the race

Meanwhile, previous media reports had suggested that out of five experimental shots for coronavirus vaccine produced by Chinese pharmaceutical companies that have now reached the stage of human trials, Sinopharm Group Co is leading the race. Sinopharm has been leading the race of developing COVID-19 vaccine by the vastest difference since April 2015 and is now a prominent healthcare name attracting the investors to the sector.

Read - Summer May Decide Fate Of Lead Shots In Virus Vaccine Race

Read - Brazil Signs Deal To Produce Experimental Virus Vaccine

Inputs: Agency/ Image: Representative-Pixabay