China Cries Racial Discrimination As US Cancelled Over 1,000 Visas; Cites 'human Rights'

China has accused the United States of “political persecution and racial discrimination” after the US confirmed it has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students under a presidential proclamation signed in May. A State Department spokesperson said that more than 1,000 people were deemed as “high-risk graduate students and research scholars” under the proclamation and therefore ineligible for US visa.

The proclamation states that Chinese authorities use some of their students, mostly post‑graduate students and post-doctorate researchers, to operate as non-traditional collectors of intellectual property. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian called on the United States to immediately stop using all kinds of pretexts to restrict and suppress Chinese students for no reason.

"This is outright political persecution and racial discrimination. It seriously violates the human rights of these Chinese students," Zhao told a regular a press conference.

According to the proclamation, students and researchers associated with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) are at high risk of being exploited or co-opted by Chinese authorities and provide particular cause for concern. The State Department spokesperson had said that the students and researchers ineligible for US visa represent a small subset of the total number of Chinese students and scholars coming to the United States.

US-China war of words continues

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo had supported the proclamation, saying the Administration is committed to protecting its national and economic security. Chinese Foreign Ministry had then said that the US restrictions on Chinese students visas under an “abused concept of national security” undermines their legitimate rights and interests.

Zhao said that the US State Secretary is used to telling lies as “excuses for his wrongdoing” and his statement on this issue is no exception. He added that Chinese students have been an important bond between Chinese and American people for friendship as well as scientific and educational exchange.

