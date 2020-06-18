Travel restrictions were placed on nearly half a billion people residing in Anxin county on June 18 in a swift move to contain the spread of coronavirus. Earlier this month, Xinfadi, the largest market for wholesale goods in Bejing was shut down after 46 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were found there following mass testing. A lockdown has been re-imposed on Fengtai district capital where the market is located.

The outbreak has prompted authorities to not only mandate mass testing and lockdown but also impose martial law in areas surrounding the Chinese capital. According to the country’s National Health Commission, 21 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beijing pushing the city’s total to 158 since a new cluster was reported last week. One case was reported in Tianjin and two in neighbouring Hebei province prompting authorities to impose travel restrictions on Anxn county, banning most of the traffic going in and out of the area.

Only essential service vehicles allowed

Anxin country, which is 150 kilometre from Bejinig houses over 4,600,000 people. As per the new regulations, only essential services vehicles would be allowed in and out of the area, whereas all government and the regular car could be allowed if they have permission. International media reported. Anxin comes under the jurisdiction of Baoding city where authorities have now imposed martial law. According to the authorities, a high degree of vigilance was required in the city owing to the fact that there was high-frequency trade between the two cities.

Meanwhile, authorities in Beijing have urged residents to stay inside the city premises. I addendum, they are also testing 400000 samples every day amidst the threat of a second wave. Group tourism across the city and provincial borders are suspended, adding to bans on residents from high-risk areas from leaving Beijing and bans on taxis and car services from transporting people across the city border, international media reported.

