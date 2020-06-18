China Recommends Improvement In Hygiene, Management Of Markets After Surge In Cases

Days after a resurgence of coronavirus cases in Beijing, a leading body of China’s ruling party has said that the low standard of hygiene in wholesale food markets and vulnerabilities in food supply needs to be addressed immediately. Earlier this month, Xinfadi, the largest market for wholesale goods in Bejing was shut down after 46 asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were found there following mass testing. A lockdown has been re-imposed on Fengtai district capital where the market is located.

The Central Commission for discipline inspection (CCDI) has said that the new cluster of COVID-19 not only point to unhygienic conditions in the markets but also ineffective management. In addendum, it said that there was an urgent need to improve sanitation standards and reducing health risks at the market.

“The epidemic is a mirror that not only reflects the dirty and messy aspects of wholesale markets but also their low level management conditions,”it said in its report.

'Markets built 20 years ago'

Further in this report, CCDI also highlighted that the markets were built 20 to 30 years ago when drainage and wastewater treatment was relatively underdeveloped. An Yufa, professor at China Agricultural University, in the report urged authorities to follow international systems and implement origin tracing systems of the market products. In addition, he also advised keeping documentation of storage, transport and sale.

Earlier this week, Officials in Wuhan reportedly took 3,000 samples from tools, chopping boards and drains in 114 farmers’ markets and 107 supermarkets to check for potential new sources of infection. However, all have come negative. The coronavirus pandemic is believed to have emerged in Huanan seafood market in Wuhan where the sale of bats, rats, dogs and other animals is customary. China recently announced that it would ban the wildlife trade and has encouraged wildlife farmers to opt for other means of livelihood.

