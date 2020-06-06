Experts Voice Concerns Over US Government's Program For COVID-19 Vaccine

While US President Donald Trump has showcased optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine being available by the end of 2020, country’s medical experts have raised concerns over the federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine program. According to reports, even though the approach of Trump’s administration is reasonable, the manner in which the information is being mitigated to the people is creating a sense of panic and even fueling anti-vaccine movements.

In a televised interview with the CNN, Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of paediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine said on June 6 that there is a lot of “chaos and confusion” regarding the federal government’s program. According to the sources cited by the international media outlet, the Warp Speed program under the Trump administration has selected five companies that would most likely to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases dr Anthony Fauci has said that he expects at least 100,000 doses of one vaccine made by the Moderna to be available in the US by 2020.

US-based firm begins human trial in Australia

Meanwhile, as some parts of the world are currently facing the peak of coronavirus pandemic, a US-based biotechnology company has announced its plans to start enrolling 130 people to test a new experimental vaccine. As per reports, declaring the tenth human trial for a potential vaccine of COVID-19 disease that has infected over 6.7 million people across the globe, Novavax said that the first batch volunteers were vaccinated last week in Australia. The trial for coronavirus vaccine is planned to take place in two phases at two sites in the island nation. The Maryland-based company has named the potential COVID-19 vaccine as ‘NVX-CoV2373’ which is a perfusion protein made with proprietary nanoparticle technology.

(Image Source: Representative/Pixabay)