China Vows To Strengthen International Cooperation In Search For Coronavirus Vaccine

China’s science and technology minister on 7 June stated that the country intends to strengthen international cooperation in future clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine, building on earlier collaboration in vaccine development. Reportedly, China is expending great efforts in a bid to quickly develop a vaccine for COVID-19, which had claimed over 4 lakh lives globally.

'Global Public Good'

As per reports, five Chinese labs are currently conducting clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine, this constitutes half of all such trials around the world. Last month at the World Heath Assembly, China’s President Xi Jinping promised that if China is the first to develop a vaccine for the deadly coronavirus then it will be a ‘global public good’.

According to reports, in a press conference science and technology minister Wang Zhigang said that the development of a vaccine remains the fundamental goal of China’s attempts to eradicate the deadly coronavirus. He added that the development process of a vaccine for any new disease is difficult and takes time. Some of the scientists under Wang Zhigang have likened the creation of a vaccine to a dance that involves very precise steps and a lot of practice.

In the past weeks, US President Donald Trump has reportedly accused China of covering up details and official figures about the coronavirus. China has, of course, denied these claims.

Operation Warp Speed

While US President Donald Trump has showcased optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine being available by the end of 2020, country’s medical experts have raised concerns over the federal government’s “Operation Warp Speed” vaccine program. According to reports, even though the approach of Trump’s administration is reasonable, the manner in which the information is being mitigated to the people is creating a sense of panic and even fueling anti-vaccine movements.

In a televised interview with the CNN, Dr Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine and professor of paediatrics and molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine said on June 6 that there is a lot of “chaos and confusion” regarding the federal government’s program. According to the sources cited by the international media outlet, the Warp Speed program under the Trump administration has selected five companies that would most likely to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases dr Anthony Fauci has said that he expects at least 100,000 doses of one vaccine made by the Moderna to be available in the US by 2020.

