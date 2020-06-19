China: Beijing's COVID-19 Outbreak Could Have Originated In Europe

An initial epidemiological survey by Zhang Yong, an assistant director at China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shown that the deadly coronavirus outbreak that is spreading in Beijing could have originated in Europe. As per reports, genetic sequencing research has shown that the COVID-19 virus strain predates any virus currently active in Europe.

Beijing under lockdown again

As per reports, the research and its result have already been shared by the CDC with the WHO and the Global Influenza Data Initiative (GISAID). CDC director, Gao Fu, has claimed that it is possible that the virus first began circulating in May. Almost all the cases from the new outbreak in China have been traced baked to Xinfadi market.

According to reports, the CDC found large traces of the virus at the Xinfadi wholesale market. Their findings indicate that the virus possibly lingered in the cold damp environment of the market for a long time. The first cases of the new outbreak were discovered on June 11 and authorities quickly reimposed lockdown measures and imposed a level two alert in the city after it had been lowered to a level three on June 6.

Read: China Moves Vast Trade Fair Online, But Few Buyers Follow

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak 'under Control' In Beijing, Says China's Chief Epidemiologist

Currently, Beijing is under lockdown and people that have been confirmed to have COVID-19, suspected cases, close contact and even people with a fever are not being allowed to leave. The most recent outbreak in Beijing spread to nine of the city’s 17 districts. As per reports, at least 1,255 inbound and outbound flights were cancelled.

Read: China Releases COVID-19 Genome Sequencing Data Amid Resurgence Of Outbreak In Beijing

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak 'under Control' In Beijing, Says China's Chief Epidemiologist

The outbreak in Beijing under control

Beijing’s coronavirus outbreak has been brought under control, the chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Diseases Prevention and Control has said. Wu Zunyou said at a state press address that the latest outbreak in Beijing was now under control, adding, that the new cases might emerge from time to time as the contract tracing and the testing was in progress.

(Image Credit AP)