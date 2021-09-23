Last Updated:

China Breaches Taiwan's Airspace Over 60 Times In September: Report

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) has intruded in Taiwan's Air defence identification zone (ADIZ) for over 60 times in the month of September.

China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) intruded into Taiwan's Air defence identification zone (ADIZ) over 60 times in the month of September. The intrusions of Chinese military aircraft has increased in Taiwan's Air defence identification zone, ANI cited Chinese social media company Weibo. The movement of Chinese military aircraft and flight emissions have also increased. Only two days have been reported in the month of September when China has not breached Taiwanese airspace. 

Chinese intrusion in Taiwan airspace

Taiwan's Air defence verbal warnings to the Chinese to the People's Liberation Army has increased as the intrusions by the Chinese flights has reached more than 60 times in September, ANI cited Weibo Military observer report. China has reportedly stepped up its grey-zone air intrusions into Taiwan airspace, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone. The Chinese military aircraft did not violate Taiwanese airspace on September 2 and September 18, however, on September 8 and 19, the intrusion was high-density, according to ANI. 

Taking to Twitter, the Taiwanese Ministry of National Defence informed about the latest Chinese intrusion into its airspace. On September 23, 5 PLA aircraft breached Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ in the afternoon of Thursday, September 23. It included two J-16 sorties, one Air Police-500 aircraft sortie, two J-11 sorties. On the morning of September 23, 19 PLA aircraft intruded in Taiwan's Air defence identification zone (ADIZ). The military aircraft that entered the Taiwanese airspace included 12 sorties of J-16, two Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft sorties, two H-6 sorties, one Yun-8 remote dryer sortie, two J-11 sorties. 

It is pertinent to mention here that China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, but the people of island claim autonomy. As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) marked the 100th year of its foundation on July 1, President Xi Jinping vowed complete unification of China. Taiwan has been responding to Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies including the United States.

The Chinese government has repeatedly opposed the decision of Taiwan in engaging with other nations. Last week, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China Lijian Zhao in a statement threatened Taiwanese authorities of seeking Independence. He asserted that Taiwan was and will again be a unified part of China, and any attempt to seek independence by Taiwan or reject unification will fail. 

(Image: AP)

(Inputs from ANI)

