'Congratulations On High Speed Surveillance': China's '80% Of Global 5G' Boast Slammed

China's state-sponsored media celebrated the expansion of the 5G network domestically saying that the total number of 5G users in China had surpassed 88 million

After its 5G systems made by Huawei were rejected globally over concerns of privacy and data security, China's state-sponsored media Global Times on Monday celebrated the expansion of the 5G network domestically revealing that the total number of 5G subscribers in China had surpassed 88 million as of July. The report by GT claimed that China accounted for over 80% of 5G users worldwide quoting the Chinese telecommunications Think Tank saying, "China is the frontrunner in 5G deployment, with over 410,000 5G base stations set up across the country." 

Netizens react

Nations reject China's 5G capabilities

China's success of expanding its 5G users seems to be limited within the communist country itself, with nations across the globe like the US and the UK rejecting Chinese 5G technologies provider Huawei over fears regarding state-directed data breach and privacy concerns. 

The UK in its most recent announcement has already ordered that Huawei equipment be purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027 reaching out to Japan for help in developing 5G wireless networks without Huawei technologies. 

On the other hand, the US has signed a joint declaration with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa over 5G network security that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out of the nation. Pompeo was in Slovenia last week to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei.

Last month, the United States India Business Council (USIBC) said that India and America are likely to partner on 5G networks, adding that the technology sector is a "very important" area of collaboration between the two strategic allies. Other nations are similarly looking to other avenues for 5G adoption.

