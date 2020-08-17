'Congratulations On High Speed Surveillance': China's '80% Of Global 5G' Boast Slammed

After its 5G systems made by Huawei were rejected globally over concerns of privacy and data security, China's state-sponsored media Global Times on Monday celebrated the expansion of the 5G network domestically revealing that the total number of 5G subscribers in China had surpassed 88 million as of July. The report by GT claimed that China accounted for over 80% of 5G users worldwide quoting the Chinese telecommunications Think Tank saying, "China is the frontrunner in 5G deployment, with over 410,000 5G base stations set up across the country."

As of the end of July, the total number of #5G subscribers in #China surpassed 88 million, accounting for over 80% of 5G users worldwide. China is the frontrunner in 5G deployment, with over 410,000 5G base stations set up across the country: Chinese telecommunications think tank pic.twitter.com/Y4w8ZlC6SH — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 17, 2020

Netizens react

Huawei is banned in most of the countries — Raghuram (@RaghuTanjavur) August 17, 2020

5G for spying on your citizens. #ExpansionistChina. — Arnav aggarwal (@Arnavaggarwal9) August 17, 2020

Congratulations on achieving high speed domestic surveillance. Now, please keep this privilege to yourselves and not export it to the rest of the world. If you do, how can you be world no1? — vernondesilva (@VernonMds) August 17, 2020

China has banned Twitter so whom do you tell these things on Twitter. Only Pakistanis like your tweet. — Arnav aggarwal (@Arnavaggarwal9) August 17, 2020

Make it, sell it, in China only. No one is interested outside China.😉 — Live for India (@007bohra) August 17, 2020

Nations reject China's 5G capabilities

China's success of expanding its 5G users seems to be limited within the communist country itself, with nations across the globe like the US and the UK rejecting Chinese 5G technologies provider Huawei over fears regarding state-directed data breach and privacy concerns.

The UK in its most recent announcement has already ordered that Huawei equipment be purged from its 5G networks by the end of 2027 reaching out to Japan for help in developing 5G wireless networks without Huawei technologies.

On the other hand, the US has signed a joint declaration with Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa over 5G network security that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out of the nation. Pompeo was in Slovenia last week to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei.

Last month, the United States India Business Council (USIBC) said that India and America are likely to partner on 5G networks, adding that the technology sector is a "very important" area of collaboration between the two strategic allies. Other nations are similarly looking to other avenues for 5G adoption.

