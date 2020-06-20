'China Communist Party Gone Rouge': Subramanian Swamy On Sovereignty Claim Over Galwan

Amid increasing tensions between India and China over the border dispute with Beijing claiming sovereignty over the Galwan valley, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has said that the United States has confirmed from their sources in China that the Communist Government has turned ‘rouge.’

Subramanian’s comments came after US Secretary Mike Pompeo criticised China for its aggressive and expansionist attitude which has created tensions in the South East Asian region and its impacts across the world.

I believe that US has now confirmed from their sources in China that China Communist Party has gone rouge — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 20, 2020

The US corners China over Galwan Valley dispute

Secretary Pompeo was referring to the incident along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley in Ladakh earlier this week, which resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian Army personnel and the detained 10 personnel after over a day.

"The PLA (People's Liberation Army) has escalated border tensions – we see it today in India, the world’s most popular – populous democracy. And we watch as it militarizes the South China Sea and illegally claims more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes, a promise they broke again," Pompeo said at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit which was held virtually.

Pompeo mentioned how China has become a world power, attracting investments from businesses and governments from across the world. However, Pompeo went on to add that over time, the promise waned since the Chinese Communist Party took over and has been breaking multiple international agreements whilst suspending democratic values, starting with the autonomy of Hong Kong.

Galwan valley incident

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15, when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash.

Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 others succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia. Four others were in critical but now in stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

