Mike Pompeo Slams China's Aggressive Behaviour, Uses Galwan Valley Face-off As Reference

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized China for its aggressive and expansionist attitude which has created tensions in the South East Asian region and its impacts across the world. Secretary Pompeo's remarks came at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit which was held virtually.

READ: PM Modi Assures 'No One Has Entered India's Borders', Extols Martyrs' Bravery On LAC

Pompeo's heavy criticism on China

Pompeo referenced the incident along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley in Ladakh earlier this week, which resulted in the death of at least 20 Indian Army personnel and the detained 10 personnel after over a day. "The PLA has escalated border tensions – we see it today in India, the world’s most popular – populous democracy. And we watch as it militarizes the South China Sea and illegally claims more territory there, threatening vital sea lanes, a promise they broke again," Pompeo said.

.@SecPompeo delivered the keynote address at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit 2020. pic.twitter.com/Tb0LNdoFXo — Department of State (@StateDept) June 19, 2020

During his address, Pompeo mentioned how China has become a world power, attracting investments from businesses and governments from across the world, including himself. However, Pompeo went on to add that over time, the promise waned since the Chines Communist Party took over and has been breaking multiple international agreements whilst suspending democratic values, starting with the autonomy of Hong Kong.

READ: 'India Is One': Amit Shah Touts Political Consensus After All-Party Meet On LAC Faceoff

He went on to list how China has bullied the World Health Organisation (WHO) and to hide details about coronavirus, which has disrupted the world and has claimed more than 462,000 lives.

Pompeo went on to state how China is waging cyber wars against countries, with the latest suspect being Australia, adding debts on countries, forcing them to depend on China. "The Chinese Communist Party decreed an end to freedom in Hong Kong, violating an UN-registered treaty and the rights of its citizens – one of just many international treaties that the Chinese Communist Party has violated. General Secretary Xi has greenlighted a brutal campaign of repression against Chinese Muslims, a human rights violation on a scale we have not seen since World War II," Pompeo said.

Pompeo raised how countries in Europe were forced to choose between USA and China, adding extra pressure on them. He added it's not a choice between the two superpowers, but between "freedom and tyranny."

READ: China Reiterates Sovereignty Claim On Galwan Valley; Accuses Indian Army Of Crossing LAC

Galwan valley incident

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other are said to have succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

READ: 'We Need Ran Neethi, Not Raj Neethi': KCR To PM Modi On Face-off In Galwan Valley