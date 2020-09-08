US DOD Reports: China Shortlists Pakistan To Set Up Military Facility Outside Its Border

A recent report by the US Department of Defence has revealed that China has shortlisted Pakistan as a possible candidate for setting up “military logistics facilities”. In its annual report to Congress. The US Department of Defence stated that the People’s Republic of China was seeking to establish a robust overseas logistics facility so that the PLA could project power over greater distances.

PLA looking to expand its influence

The report titled ‘Military and Security Developments involving the People’s Republic of China 2020’ stated that “Beyond its current base in Djibouti, the PRC is very likely already considering and planning for additional overseas military logistics facilities to support naval, air and ground forces. The PRC has likely considered locations for PLA military logistics facilities in Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola and Tajikistan,”.

The report also added that the People’s Republic of China was using the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project to strengthen its territorial integrity as well as increasing energy security and expanding international influence, The One Belt, One Road initiative will involve the construction of pipelines and ports in Pakistan which are intended to decrease China’s dependency of strategic chokepoints.

The report stated that recently the PLA had increased cooperation with foreign militaries such as Russia and Pakistan which in the long run will help the PLA organize and manage combined operations that integrate foreign forces. The report also stated that China utilizes multilateral organisations and countries like Brazil, Russia, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the African Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as a way to try and expand its international influence, portray itself as a responsible actor and to stamp any form of criticism against it.

China imposes visa restrictions on journalists

Recently, China has announced visa restrictions for journalists working for American organisations amid heightened tensions with the United States. As per the new restriction, China that use to renew press passes for 12 months now gives journalists letter that state that their application is being processed and that they must carry the letter along with their expired press passes in order to prove their credentials. China also revealed that journalists that hold temporary press passes can have their credentials removed without notice.

(Input Credit ANI) (Image Credit AP)

