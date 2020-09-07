Chinese Stooge Shares Deepfake Video Of Trump And Pompeo Singing 'I Love China'

Amid tensed relations between America and China instigated by the Coronavirus pandemic among other issues, Editor-in-chief of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times has made fun of US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Taking to Twitter, Hu Xijin shared a video made by 'Chinese netizens' where they have 'lip-synced' Trump and Pompeo to a Chinese patriotic song "I Love You, China".

'I Love you, China'

"The mouth actions are so perfect, even the expression is so fit," the Chinese stooge said.

Chinese netizens joked about Trump and Pompeo. Someone made this video that they lip-synced to a well-known Chinese patriotic song "I Love You, China". The mouth actions are so perfect, even the expression is so fit.😁 pic.twitter.com/vDHQgyU1nr — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 6, 2020

The Global Times Editor had earlier taken a dig at Donald Trump after the Republican National Convention formally re-nominated him as the party's presidential candidate for the November 3 election. China's state-owned media stooge said that the US democracy is going "awry" as it is letting "two old men" compete for the most important position in the US.

'US democracy is going awry'

The stooge said that the average age of Trump (74) and Biden (78) is 76 and four years later, their average age will be 80 which will be higher than average life expectancy in the US, which is 78.6. In July, he had said that these two "old men" cannot be the best candidate for the US Presidency, but the US system cannot select the "most suitable people."

The average age of Trump, 74, and Biden, 78, is 76. Four years later, their average age is 80, higher than average life expectancy in the US, which is 78.6. US democracy is going awry, letting two old men compete for the most important position in the US. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 24, 2020

The China issue has become a leading election year topic as Trump and Biden each attempt to paint the other as weak in the face of aggressive moves from Beijing. Meanwhile, several netizens slammed the Chinese stooge for resorting to "cheap and unethical" means to show his frustration.

Netizens slam the Chinese stooge

Imagine the same Chinese netizens joking with emperor XI, to sing the 'God Bless America?! '



The secret internet police will hunt them down, torturing them big time, and throwning them into jail! — 笑看風雲 (@hhDfwQGIxiCapAB) September 6, 2020

So editor and chief of global times has resorted to making and publishing crummy videos of presidents singing Chinese songs. Wow. — Michael Scott (@mick_the_don) September 6, 2020

If these same Chinese joked about Mao or Xi they will be tortured in detention and will remain in prison for a long time. Chinese American comedians in the US are scared to make any comedy Chinese leaders but they ridicule the US president regularly. — རང་བཙན་ལ་འབུངས།། (@khawachen) September 6, 2020

Poor Chinese media. Your opinion do not make any difference on the strength of US or world. No one bother on your false propaganda. — kujur belkhas s (@BelkhasS) September 6, 2020

Wow it’s impressive Chinese netizens are free to joke about political leaders… of a foreign country. — penguinonflight (@penguinonflight) September 6, 2020

